It was so much fun kicking off my Whole Life Nourishment series yesterday! Thank you to all who joined and cooked along or watched. It was so powerful to be in community and to connect with many of you—honestly, it was the highlight of my week, and I have no doubt this series is going to become a highlight of the work I do (paid subscribers can replay the class here).

While the Whole Life Nourishment Series is for paid subscribers, I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be going live again next week at the same time, teaching a FREE knife skills class as part of Substack’s “Grubstack” event. Grubstack is a three-day celebration of all things food on Substack, featuring Q&A’s, discussions, classes, and more.

I taught in-person taught knife skills classes for over a decade (they were hands-down my most requested classes), but I didn’t think to offer it to you until I was recently interviewed by Betty Williams in this podcast episode.

She asked me about my biggest takeaway from my culinary training, and my immediate answer was knife skills. More than anything else in the kitchen, having solid knife skills can maximize efficiency, cut back on prep time, and empower confidence.

While in this newsletter I explore how cooking can help us connect back to ourselves and become a deeper source of nourishment and pleasure in our lives, the reality is that it can be easier to access that pleasure when we have the skills to support us (much like how it’s more fun to play an instrument once we learn the basic chords). I’m so excited to offer this free class for you, which will be streamed live!

Here are the details:

What: KNIFE SKILLS 101! Learn about the only knives you need in your arsenal, how to properly hold and handle a chef’s knife, and how to master different cuts to increase efficiency and empower your confidence as a cook. We’ll chop our way through numerous vegetables, then use them to make a no-recipe potage soup!

When: Thursday, March 13th at 11:00am ET

Where: The class will be streamed live right here on Substack. You can stream in on your phone, iPad or tablet.

How to join: I’ll be sending you an email with a link to join the class at the time of the class. All you have to do is click the link in the email and you’ll be entered in.

What you’ll need: You’ll need a chef’s knife (preferably an 8-inch blade), and I’ve included a list of the ingredients you’ll need along with the no-recipe potage soup below. Please have everything out and ready before class starts!

SAVE THE DATE! Free Knife Skills class, Thursday, March 13 th at 11am ET.

March Madness (I’m not talking about basketball)

How are you? For me, March is always a tricky month. As I wrote in this post last year:

March can be a tough time. It’s an in-between, liminal space between the hibernation and stillness of winter and the verdant new growth of spring. My body starts to crave sunshine and brighter flavors but still needs warm, grounding foods. I want to strip off my winter coat, but there’s a cold wind against my neck. Mentally, I tend to get impatient and anxious. As acupuncturist and Chinese Medicine practitioner Emily Morrison shared in this podcast episode, these feelings of anxiety are actually perfectly normal. As she explained: If we think about what's happening in the soil—the ground is still very cold and the sprouts are starting to push up—the wood energy is starting to push up through the cold earth, but it's still frozen. So it creates this friction that creates heat and aggravation. And that also happens in our bodies.

I’ve been feeling this friction all week, both physically and emotionally. My joints have been aching and my mood has been oscillating between irritation and joy (I’m so annoyed at the world! Spring is coming!). I’ve found the best way to navigate this push and pull is to soften towards myself—to spend more time inward. To rest. To give myself compassion and to allow things to unfold instead of trying to force the seed to sprout.

Right now it feels more critical than ever that we tend to our triggers and cultivate compassion for ourselves. As Loretta Ross explained in this powerful podcast conversation with Elise Loehnen (titled “How to Talk to People You’d Rather Hate”), if we’re subsumed by our own wounds, it becomes impossible to hear what others have to say or to help others heal. When we live in reaction mode, we project our wounds outwards, creating even more divisiveness. However, when we cultivate love and compassion for ourselves, we can then authentically extend it to others, creating the world I think we all wish to see.

I share this to remind us all that we will likely need more inner tending this month, not just because of the change in seasons, but because of our current collective unrest. The kitchen can be a wonderful place to tend to yourself. Whether it’s in making a meal that brings comfort, or sipping on a hot cup of tea, or dipping a finger into a bowl of melted chocolate, or gathering loved ones around your table (I have a l lot of recipe ideas for you below), I hope you’ll care for yourself this week—richly and deliciously—with intention and pleasure.

10 recipes to make this month

The recipe list below starts warming and cozy and gets lighter and brighter, much like the days ahead (I hope!). There are a few recipes in the list that were for paid subscribers and therefore are under a paywall.

Salsa Verde Bison Meatballs, Moroccan Shepherd’s Pie, Chilaquiles, Honey Mustard Nicoise Salad, Crispy Fish Tacos, Cottage Cheese Alfredo

Moroccan Spiced Shepherd’s Pie: This is a family favorite, featuring spiced lamb, peas, and a creamy layer of cheesy potatoes. I’m making it this Sunday for dinner!

Salsa Verde Bison Meatballs: This is the perfect bridge season meal—it’s cozy and warming yet surprisingly light and vibrant. For vegetarian version try these Lentil Pesto Meatballs.

Lamb Ragu with Fresh Mint and Ricotta: A quick and easy ragu that gets spring vibes with a shower of fresh mint and dollop of creamy ricotta.

Creamy Cottage Cheese Alfredo: This high protein creamy pasta couldn’t be easier and is perfect for busy weeknights (feel free to throw in any vegetables you have).

Salsa Verde Chicken Chilaquiles: The perfect marriage of warming but bright, featuring quick cooked shredded chicken that’s tossed with tortilla chips and a slew of bright toppings.

Mole-Crusted Cauliflower Tacos: There’s something about tacos that transports me to the beach, even when they feature cauliflower as the star (these Crispy Fish Tacos are another favorite).

Parmesan Chicken Burgers: Burger season is year-round in my household, but this version gets made on the stovetop, featuring juicy patties with herbed aioli and arugula/fennel slaw.

Honey Mustard Salmon Nicoise Salad: With warm crispy potatoes and roasted salmon, along with green beans, avocado, toasted nuts, and a bright dilly mustard vinaigrette, this warm-cold salad eases us into spring.

Sheet Pan Chicken Caesar Salad: Same as above! (Did you make it with me yesterday?)

Grilled Chicken Paillard with Arugula, Fennel & Potato Salad: Is it time to fire up our grills? I vote yes, but you can always cook the chicken on the stovetop instead.

What I cooked this week

For my daughter’s belated birthday dinner on Sunday, she requested this one-skillet Chicken Pot Pie, which I paired with a simple One-Bowl Green Salad and a Chocolate Studded Pavlova, her favorite dessert of all time (and a million times easier than cake). The weather was a mixed bag this week, and we cozied up with the slow cooker Chicken Noodle Soup from my book, Fresh Flavors for the Slow Cooker (get a stovetop version here), and the Red Lentil and Coconut Dal from my book, Build-a-Bowl (get a slow cooker version here!). I also tried the Curried Chickpea and Cauliflower Burgers from Jessica Smith’s book, Start with a Vegetable - delicious!

My daughter’s birthday pavlova!

Wishing you a wonderful weekend, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

