Hello my dears,

We spent last weekend in Rhode Island with our friends Amanda and Nora at their adorable beach bungalow (our kids are at sleep-away camp this week, which gave us a rare adults-only weekend). The weather was absolutely beautiful, and we took advantage of every relaxing moment, strolling on the beach, chatting, sunning, reading, and, of course, eating. Below are three seriously simple meals that we made, which, to me, exemplify the best of summer cooking (two actually involved practically no cooking at all)—they’re unfussy and far from fancy, but supremely soul-satisfying.