8 Mid-Summer Menus
Curated menus to "give you some breathing room" during the high swing of summer.
Hello my dears,
As cliché as it is to say, it feels like summer is slipping through my fingers. We vowed to keep things simple this year, but somehow the calendar filled up, with every single weekend accounted for. It’s all good stuff, but I’m still feeling the pull of quiet, which I wrote about in last week’s post. So today, let’s just dive right in.
I love thinking about menus, but I don’t always love planning them, if that makes any sense. When I have to come up with a menu, like when we’re hosting, it can feel forced or even stressful. But when a menu comes together on its own—sparked by what’s growing in the garden or showing up in our farm share, a recipe clipped from the NY Times (yes, we still get the weekend edition!), or a craving that floats in from nowhere—the process feels joyful.
That’s how these menus came to be. They were pieced together with joy, like little puzzles—matching textures and flavors from a mix of longtime favorite recipes. I hope they give you some breathing room in this high-summer swing, and help ease what can sometimes feel like the most stressful part of gathering with friends: figuring out what the hell to make.
Enjoy, my loves.
Cookbook cover reveal
Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your emails, comments and DMs about my cookbook cover reveal on Tuesday! You are all my inspiration, and I can’t wait to share more with you soon. ❤️
Mid-Summer Menus
These “gently themed” menus would be delicious for any summer gathering. Feel free to mix and match! All of the recipes are naturally gluten-free, as always.
Island Inspired
Easy Barbecue
Juicy Grilled Pork Chops (instead of rubbing the pork chops with herbs, try a mix of chili powder, cumin and oregano)
Tomato Avocado Salsa (spoon the salsa right over the chops)
Vegetarian Spread
Easy Tomato Gratin (or just do a platter of juicy sliced tomatoes with sea salt and basil)
Dream Weekend Lunch
Coastal Italian Inspired
Mediterranean Spread
Grilled Eggplant & Zucchini with Tahini & Pomegranate Molasses
Simple & Elegant
Weeknight Dinner
A few desserts, just in case!
Wishing you a wonderful weekend, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.
xo, Nicki
These are all so gorgeous! Lots of inspiration here - and that Mediterranean meal is calling my name!