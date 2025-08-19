Welcome! I’m so happy you’re here. This work is funded entirely by community support and couldn’t happen without all of you amazing humans. For the rest of the month I’m offering 25% off paid subscriptions and will be donating all new paid subscriber revenue to World Central Kitchen, to support their efforts in feeding the hungry in Gaza.

Hello my dears,

A little surprise for you today—I’m giving away a free one-on-one session to a paid subscriber! Every now and then I offer free sessions to paid subscribers as a community gift, in appreciation of all your support. I adore these sessions—it’s such a pleasure to connect face-to-face (over Zoom) and offer support in a personal, intimate way.

I am deeply grateful for the coaching session with Nicki, as it helped me work through some of my major blocks and inhibitions around cooking. Nicki's coaching is like all her instruction—compassionate and focused on step-by-step progress. - Olga

I’ve included information about the sessions below. If you’re interested, just fill out the form below the paywall (and if you’ve entered before but haven’t won, please enter again—the winners are always chosen at random!). I’ll choose the winner on Monday, August 25th.

Also, I need your help! I’m also considering moving the weekly recipe newsletters from Fridays to Sunday mornings. Do Sundays feel more spacious (is your Friday inbox packed?) or do you prefer the Friday rhythm? Please let me know in the poll below!

One-on-One Coaching Sessions

In these sessions, we will use the power of intention, intuition and human design to understand the challenges or blocks you have around cooking (and/or food), tap into your unique digestion, and find practical tools to help you reclaim your sovereignty (and joy!) as a cook and eater. Get more information here.

Together, we will:

Uncover any blocks or challenges you’re facing around cooking or food

Learn how to tap into your intuition to better understand what mindsets and/or behaviors are currently limiting you

Learn tools to shift out of your blocks in order to find more freedom and joy in the kitchen

Discover your unique “digestion” type in terms of human design

Untether from conditioned beliefs around your food and body

Find more empowerment and joy as both a cook and an eater

