Hello my dears,

As I announced in Friday’s newsletter, I’m so excited to kick off my Whole Life Nourishment series this week! In the series we’ll be exploring practices, rituals and recipes to help us find more grounding and joy—these will be real-life explorations into how we can nourish not just our bodies, but also our minds and spirits. As I described on Friday:

My intention for this series is to provide you with a loving space to reconnect with yourself, quieting the external noise in order to go inward and refuel your whole self. The classes will also give us an opportunity to join together as a community, supporting each other, learning together, and growing our light as individuals and as a collective. This practice of turning inward together feels more vital than ever in a world that is becoming increasingly chaotic and loud.

The classes are completely free for all paid subscribers and will be streamed LIVE, meaning you can tune in, ask questions, and participate (or simply sit back and enjoy if you prefer)! If you’re a paid subscriber you will also receive a recorded playback in case you missed the live stream.

The first class will take place this Thursday, where I’ll be sharing my intentional cooking process, offering tips for transforming the cooking process into one of deeper nourishment and ease. I’ll also be making this Sheet Pan Chicken & Broccoli Caesar Salad. If you’d like to cook along with me, you can download the recipe and shopping list in this post. (If you’re on the West coast, you can prep the salad with us then pack it up for lunch… or eat it for breakfast? It’s totally my kind of breakfast.)

Substack doesn’t yet have RSVP links (I’ve been told they’re working on it), so for now you’ll receive an email from me on Thursday when it’s time to join the class. All you have to do is click the link in the email and you’ll be entered into the class.

Here’s the low-down:

When: Thursday, March 6 th at 11am ET.

Where: You can stream in on your phone, tablet or laptop.

Topic: I’ll be guiding you through my intentional cooking process and we’ll be making this Sheet Pan Chicken Caesar Salad . You can either sit back and watch or cook alongside me—I’ve included the recipe and shopping list in this post .

What you’ll need: If you’ll be cooking along with me, please pull all of the ingredients out of the fridge and pantry before joining (no need to measure anything—we’ll do that together), and preheat your oven to 450˚F (220˚C) with a rack in the lower third and a rack in the upper third.

How to join the class: Look for an email from me on Thursday at the time of the class, which will include a link to join. All you have to do is click the link to enter.

Who: The series is free for all paid subscribers. If you’d like to join, you can upgrade your account at any time!

This will be my first rodeo as they say, so we’ll be embarking on this adventure together. I would so love to see you there.

Finally if there are any topics you’d like to learn or cover in the series, please leave a comment below! I’d love your input.

Below you’ll find some weeknight dinner inspiration to help you get through the week. I hope to see you on Thursday and will also be back with my regularly scheduled newsletter on Friday. Until then, my loves!

xo,

Nicki

