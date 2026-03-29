This celebratory carrot layer cake tastes every bit as indulgent as the classic—but it’s naturally sweetened with maple syrup, grain-free, and packed with carrots. Slathered with a dreamy maple cream cheese frosting, it’s surprisingly easy to make and the kind of recipe that turns any occasion into something special.

Get the full archive of over 150 recipes (all of which are naturally gluten-free)—including breakfasts, main dishes, sides, desserts, and more—in the recipe index.

Hello my dears,

The most meaningful part about being in person for book events has been the exchange between us—the questions and dialogue each gathering has sparked. Last Monday I wrapped up my book tour at Godmothers bookstore in Santa Barbara with a beautiful conversation led by Dr. Jennifer Freed. One of the audience questions has stayed with me: “How do you think,” a woman asked, “that in a culture where crudeness and vulgarity are rising—and often modeled by people in power—we can help others see the value of beauty, ritual, and elegance?”

The question reminds me of this week’s podcast episode, where I explore what happens when we begin to invite even the smallest, most ordinary moments of our lives to feel sacred. Not in the context of ceremony or religion, but in quiet, everyday ways—taking a deep breath, lighting a candle, using cloth napkins, pouring a cup of steaming tea, or pausing to notice the light filtering through the trees. These micro-moments gently call us back to the simple sanctity of being alive. Not in a lofty or abstract sense, but in a way that feels grounded, embodied, and deeply real.

When we experience something as sacred—whether it’s an object or a moment—we naturally meet it with more care and respect. It holds more weight and meaning.

So perhaps it’s worth asking: what does a sacred moment feel like in your body? Close your eyes for a moment and notice.

As I share in the episode, for me it feels spacious, grounded, and awash with gratitude. It feels true—like a solid, gleaming table beneath the clutter of our everyday chaos.

The sacred isn’t something we need to create—it’s already here—though there are rituals and practices that can help us access it. I’ve shared some of those below. But sometimes, simply saying the words, I will make this moment sacred, is enough to begin shifting something within us.

When I first tested this carrot cake recipe (which I adapted from this family favorite), I was low on sleep with a long list of things “to do.” Instead of letting it feel like another task (my default), I invited the process to feel like rest. As I moved through it—returning to my body, noticing the scent of the spices, moving with intention—I kept remembering (and forgetting, and remembering again): this moment is sacred.

Not every second felt that way. But there were small pockets where everything softened, where I felt connected to what I was doing in a deeper way. And that changed the experience, not because the cake turned out differently, but because something within me shifted.

We don’t need to wait for life to feel special; we can meet life that way.

When we begin to welcome even small moments of sacredness into our lives, it changes how we move through the world. There’s more presence, more care, more connection. And that doesn’t just stay within us—it ripples outward. Which brings me back to that question from Monday night: how do we convince people of the value of beauty, ritual, and elegance—all of which live within the sacred?

The truth is, I don’t think we can convince anyone with words alone. We have to show them.

The world is so loud right now, filled with voices telling us what to think and how to live. I don’t think it’s useful to add to that noise. Instead, we begin with ourselves—creating small pockets of beauty and meaning within our own lives. From there, it naturally radiates outward. And, when the moment feels right, we can invite others in.

The table is a beautiful place to start.

My family eats in the dining room with candles throughout the weekend. We do this because it feels good. Because it encourages us to linger. Because it gently shifts us out of the rhythm of the week and into something more intentional—something that feels, in its own way, sacred. Over time, I’ve noticed that friends (and even my kids’ friends) want to linger there, too. They can feel it—the quiet magic that’s created. That’s what I mean by inviting people in.

The cake is a wonderful excuse to invite others to your table—to share a slice of the sacred, whatever that means for you.

But there are so many ways to do this—through micro-moments of remembrance, beauty, and gratitude.

Here are a few tangible ways to bring the intention, I will make this moment sacred, into your day:

Anchor it to something you already do

Choose one daily ritual—your morning coffee, chopping vegetables, washing dishes—and let that be your reminder. You don’t have to do it all day. Just start there.

Use your environment as a cue

For me, it was the sunlight through the window that brought me back to the sacred, as I describe in the podcast episode . Let something external—a sound, a smell, a change in light, the feel of the air on your skin—call you back into the moment.

Add one layer of care

Not more effort—just more intention. Plate your food instead of eating from the container. Sit down instead of standing. Light a candle, even on a weekday.

Let gratitude be physical

Instead of thinking “I’m grateful,” feel it. Even for a second. That’s often where the shift happens.

Expect to forget

This might be the most important one! I share my own story of forgetting—and forgetting again—in the episode. Forgetting isn’t the problem—it’s part of the rhythm. The practice is the return.

We practice this to bring more meaning into our own lives—but it doesn’t stop there. We can invite others in, too. And sometimes, it’s as simple as sharing a thick slice of carrot cake.

Easter menu inspiration

If it’s a brunch menu you’re after, check out this post.

Upcoming Class

April 15th - Omega Institute (online, 6-7:30pm ET): Join me for a live class where I’ll be exploring real ways we can bring more presence into the kitchen while making a vibrant, deeply flavorful curry. It’s a bright, aromatic meal that feels both nourishing and expansive—and one you can easily adapt to your own tastes (naturally gluten-free + vegan option). Attendees will receive the recipe and shopping list in advance to cook along, if desired! Register here.

Mind, Body, Spirit, Food is now available at bookstores nationwide (including my beloved local bookstore, Split Rock Books!), as well as on Bookshop, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.

The recipe

Carrot cake is hands-down my favorite cake, and I especially love this version, which is layered with a thick maple cream cheese frosting. Redolent with warming spices, it tastes like the classic versions I grew up on, but it’s a wholesome cake made with almond flour and maple syrup. Also, the entire batter gets made in a food processor, which means no shredding of carrots (my least favorite kitchen task!).

While it’s true that we don’t need to wait for life to feel special, sitting down to eat this cake is special.

Let it feel that way. Pull out your favorite plates. Light a candle. Pour something delicious. Linger. Feel the quiet gratitude of nourishing yourself. And if you’d like, invite others to join you. Let’s spread a little more of this kind of love. ❤️

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