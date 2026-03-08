Almond Coconut Cake + Connection

This grain-free and dairy-free cake is rich and moist, made with just almond flour, coconut flour, shredded coconut, eggs, and honey. Enjoy it on its own as a simple tea cake, or dress it up for dessert—either way, it’s a recipe that invites connection.

Hello my dears,

Last weekend I led a retreat at Kripalu called Cooking as a Spiritual Practice, and I was blown away by the people who attended. It was a weekend filled with connection, nourishing far more than just our physical bodies. It was far from perfect—on the first morning I lit a towel on fire, and at one point I poured a pitcher of olive oil that I thought was broth into a pot of beans! But those “mistakes” ended up being highlights, teaching moments in real time, reminders that we’re all human and that mistakes are often the best way to grow.

It was such a JOY meeting some of you last weekend at Kripalu.

Throughout the weekend we explored cooking as a tool to strengthen connection—to our inner selves, to the earth, to each other, and to something greater.

So what does it mean to make cooking a spiritual practice? By spiritual I don’t mean religious, and I don’t mean some kind of new-age woo. Spirituality is simple. For me, it’s connection.

What is spirituality?

In my podcast conversation with Jasmine Nnenna, she explained that the Latin root of spirituality—spiritus—simply means breath. Natalie Deeb describes spirituality as breath in form. There is no spirit without a body. In that sense, we are all spiritual. We are all human, and we are all divine.

In the words of Rick Rubin (from The Creative Act), “The practice of spirituality is a way of looking at the world where you’re not alone.”

Cooking can be a tool to remind us of that truth. We’re woven deeply into this world, connected to all beings through the same carbon—atoms forged in ancient stars and now moving through soil, plants, animals, and us.

Cooking as a path to connection

We all have to eat to survive. Most of the time we prepare food as a means to an end—as a way to get dinner on the table already! so we can move on with our day. But if we can reframe our perspective—seeing the acts of chopping, stirring, tasting, and creating as a pathway to connection—we can shift our lives toward more connection and even joy. That might sound lofty or esoteric, but it’s actually very simple.

Real life

Just last night (as I’m writing this), after the gazillionth snow day of the year, spinning from a day of juggling kids and work, I got into the kitchen and my brain said, ugggghhhhhhh (I might have also moaned this out loud). I didn’t want to cook dinner. I didn’t want to clean the kitchen for the seventh time that day. I didn’t want to deal.

But the ingredients had been purchased and I had a recipe to test, so there I was. Sometimes I have to remind myself of my own words—of the practices I share here and in my book and classes—because this is a practice. It’s not something we master or ascend beyond. It’s a daily tending. But it does get easier.

Last night I knew I had the power to shift my experience. I could either make it a chore, or something else. I chose something else. I took two deep breaths. I placed my hands gently on my body. I set the intention: I will feel rested. A tiny part of me softened. Here I am.

I smelled the basil and mint as I picked their leaves from the stems. I chopped broccoli, listening to the swipe and thud of my knife. I felt the slick of oil in my hands as I tossed the florets on a pan. I slowed down. When my mind started to race, I reminded myself: I will feel rested. Dinner stopped feeling like a race. Here I am.

Fully human

Spirituality is not an escape from being human. It’s a remembering of who we really are. We are deeply connected to the world. We are never alone. And while we’re woven beautifully into this web, we are also sovereign beings. We get to shape how we feel—no one else can do this for us. With intention, we can open the door to the wisdom within us that exists beyond the mind. We can crack the door to presence, and there we can find awe, wonder, and love.

I didn’t sit down to dinner blissed out. I sat down grounded in my body. I was still tired, but I felt calm—nurtured. I was available for my family instead of resenting the fact that I had to cook dinner. It started with tending to myself.

Cooking was my connection back to that inner quiet within me—a form of meditation. As I write in my new book: “But unlike meditation, cooking leaves me with something delicious at the end.”

In moments like this, cooking becomes a spiritual practice—not because anything mystical has happened, but because we’ve returned home to ourselves, connecting to the foods in front of us, to the people at our table, and to the larger web of life.

A cake to fuel connection

I used to make this cake regularly when my kids were young, but somehow forgot about it over the past couple of years. Last month, when I was craving comfort in the midst of book launch events, I remembered this old friend. I’ve since made it a few times (I currently have a stash of parchment-wrapped slices in the freezer). It’s become a sweet way to reconnect with myself after being on the road—whether nibbled alone in the afternoon with a hot cup of tea, or shared after dinner with fruit and generous scoops of coconut whipped cream.

The cake is made with just almond flour, coconut flour, shredded coconut, eggs, and honey—no oil required. It’s an unleavened cake, slightly dense and sticky in the best kind of way, with lift coming from whipped egg whites. It’s not-too-sweet and beautifully simple. My favorite new way to eat it is with a quick compote made from frozen fruit, and I’ve included those instructions in the recipe tips.

The cake with frozen fruit compote and a giant scoop of coconut whipped cream. Bliss.

Sure, you can sit in meditation to clear your mind and remember the divine essence of your body—but so can making this cake. Breathe deeply. Set an intention. Open the door to connection: to yourself, to the ingredients, and to those you’ll be feeding.

I promise you, more joy will be found.

My favorite cakes are rustic, wholesome, and easy to make. Here are some others that bring me joy—I hope you’ll love them too.

