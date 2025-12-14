Silky vanilla pudding, boozy amaretto-soaked cherries, clouds of whipped cream, and soft chocolate cake come together in this celebratory trifle (that tastes like the sultrier cousin of devil’s food cake). While it requires a bit of advance prep, it leans on a major shortcut.

Hello my dears,

I have a memory of a dessert my mom used to make called chocolate orgasm cake. I was too young to know what that meant, but hearing my mom giggle as she said it, I knew it was something good. I’m not exactly sure how she made it, except that it incorporated chocolate cake, instant chocolate pudding, chopped Heath bars and maybe Cool Whip (??).

Yes, it was orgasmic.

This trifle evokes similar feelings of pure, unadulterated pleasure. It features silky vanilla-flecked pudding, boozy amaretto soaked cherries (I also include a non-alcoholic version), chocolate cake and whipped cream. The cake soaks up the flavors, turning soft and rich. It feels illicit—a sexier version of devil’s food cake.

The recipe does requires a little advance planning: the cherries need at least 1 day to marinate, and the trifle is even better when made the day before. But it also leans on one big shortcut: boxed cake mix. I use Simple Mills Chocolate Cake Mix (not sponsored, just a fan), which has simple ingredients, isn’t too sweet, and is gluten-free. Because trifle is a project, and technical bakes aren’t my thing.

But you can use any 8-inch chocolate cake you love—regular or gluten-free. Just make sure it’s on the fluffier side—I tested the recipe with my chocolate almond cake, and while delicious, it was a little too dense to properly soak up the juices.

Here’s the honest part: writing about boxed cake mix makes me Feel Things.

There’s a flicker on my shoulder, dusty old flecks of—what will people think? After all, I’m a professional recipe developer who built a blog called From Scratch Fast. Boxed cake? Never!

Let’s go ahead and brush that away. Swipe it off like flakes of dandruff (eww). Because the truth is, what I mostly feel now is a spacious exhale of who the hell cares?

There’s no judgment in this space. You do you. I do me.

If you want to bake a cake from scratch for this trifle, do it! If you want to streamline and use a boxed mix, do that. There’s no wrong way.

And maybe that’s the real lesson here—a tiny parable for the end of the snake year. A gentle shedding of old skins: the perfectionism, the rules, the inherited voices of what’s “right” or “real.” Letting them fall away so we can choose what nourishes us now.

Pleasure doesn’t have to be earned, justified, or perfected. It can be as simple as boxed cake, as decadent as amaretto-soaked cherries, as joyful as a dessert that makes you giggle. Choosing the complicated route does not always equate value. Sometimes the path of least resistance is what leads us to the most pleasure.

So for this recipe, my love bugs, soak in the pleasure.

I’m reminded of Jasmine Nnenna’s words, which I shared in this post:

Pleasure is an indicator, not an indulgence. If something feels deeply pleasurable—whether it’s a design, a conversation, a project—that’s a sign it’s aligned for you. Follow the pleasure, not the pressure.

This holiday season, let’s follow the pleasure, not the pressure. Consider this your official permission slip to take the easy win. Invite pleasure into the process and make the trifle in whatever way that’s right for you.

And when it comes time to eat, ahhhhh. My loves—bask in it.

Serve the trifle with glasses of the cherry-amaretto soaking liquid, if you’d like!

Cherry Amaretto Chocolate Trifle

This recipe was inspired by my fifteen-year-old, who begged me to make a trifle this summer—sparking a whole season of trifle testing (thank you, Ella!). Apart from the whipped cream, each component can be made ahead, and once assembled, the trifle should rest overnight in the fridge to soak up all the flavors, making it a perfect do-ahead dessert for holiday celebrations.

