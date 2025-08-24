This week I’m sharing a slew of back-to-school breakfasts and snacks that can be baked when inspiration strikes, then frozen for a bit more ease down the line.

Hello my dears,

How is your week unfolding? Many of you who have kids are already back in the swing of school schedules (how are you doing?), but here in New York we’re at the tail end of summer. This week was a crazy one, with kids’ appointments, practices, camps, work projects and meetings. I also recorded three new episodes for season 6 of the podcast—all so good—and have been working behind-the-scenes on some really special in-person events for early 2026 (stay tuned for announcements soon… eeee!).

As I looked at our family calendar last Sunday, with color-coded buckets awkwardly filling the days like an insane jigsaw puzzle, my mind immediately starting filling in the gaps. I’ll drop my 10-year-old off here, then take my 15-year-old there, then tackle those emails, then write the newsletter in the car, then deal with that accounting issue, then, then, then, then…

I was crunching up the days like a rabid Pac-Woman.

That night, as I crawled into bed, my mind was still spinning with the week ahead. I could feel the heaviness of overwhelm creeping in, tightening across my chest.

I took a few deep breaths, placed a hand on my heart and went inward. And suddenly, I remembered.

I remembered my very own words to you last week:

My invitation for you this week is to look at where you’re pushing life, and where you can soften a bit, trusting in its unfolding.

I had completely forgotten.

This week I had the joy of interviewing Meggan Watterson for a new podcast episode (so, so good). I’ve long adored her books, and her words landed even more powerfully in person. One of the truths her work has helped me settle into is that forgetting is part of the journey. We all slip back into old patterns, or find ourselves overwhelmed by stress, anger, or uncertainty—not because something’s wrong with us, but because we’re human.

In her new book, The Girl Who Baptized Herself, she writes

And it’s not the point, that we might reach some plateau, some lofty place, and then the stuff of being human can’t touch us anymore. The whole point is to stay low to the ground, fully human, and to exist nowhere else but here.

Those moments where we veer off course aren’t failures. They’re reminders—street signs (or sometimes thunderbolts) pointing us back home to ourselves. Back to the love and peace that are always within us, even when they feel so far away.

Last week I wrote to you lovely duck eggs about this very thing, and then—of course—I promptly forgot. When I remembered those words on Sunday night, my whole body unclenched. I actually started giggling (my husband, lying beside me, is used to this kind of thing). What if I heeded my own words and simply let the week unfold instead of trying to control it?

In my mind, I took an imaginary eraser and blurred out all the little “to-do’s” I had crammed around the week’s appointments. The calendar itself didn’t change, but I felt instantly more spacious. My brain shifted from, “There’s so much to do this week!” to “Let’s see where this week takes us.”

When we return to the quiet of the heart, we loosen that dog-gnashing-at-the-leash desire to control everything. Life will unfold no matter how tightly we grip, and we will be capable of meeting it.

It’s a practice. Each day, I had to set an intention and circle back to it again and again:

I can trust life’s unfolding.

Yes, James and I spent hours in the car shuttling kids. Yes, there were dinners to cook, lunches to pack, meetings to attend, and hiccups along the way. But I never felt crunched for time. I never felt the drag of dread. And when overwhelm tried to sneak in (that wily little chipmunk), I took it as a cue to pause—even if just by closing my eyes for a few minutes in the car while waiting for my daughter.

Maybe you need that reminder too. Maybe, like me, you’re beautifully human and forget so easily. So this week, I offer you the same invitation as last: where are you pushing life, and where can you soften, trusting in its unfolding?

(You can trust life’s unfolding, my sweets. And you are more than capable of handling whatever comes your way.)

Back-to-School Freezer Breakfasts & Snacks

Many of us are heading into busy seasons—if we’re not already there—so this week I’m sharing recipes that might help ease the transition. These back-to-school baked goods (all gluten-free friendly) can be made whenever inspiration strikes, then tucked into the freezer for busy mornings or snack times—helping the days ahead unfold with a little more ease. And of course, you don’t need kids—or a school schedule—to enjoy them.

Banana Oat Breakfast Cookies, Carrot Cake Muffins, Sunshine Muffins, Blueberry Banana Muffins, Grain-Free Granola Bars, Banana Oat Blender Pancakes, Banana Oatcakes, Pumpkin Spice Breakfast Cookies, Granola Clusters

One-on-One Session Giveaway

I’m giving away a free one-on-one session to a paid subscriber as a community gift in appreciation for your support. Learn more and enter to win here (the winner will be chosen on August 25th)!

This work is funded entirely by community support and couldn’t happen without all of you amazing humans. For the rest of the month I’m offering 25% off paid subscriptions and will be donating all new paid subscriber revenue to World Central Kitchen, to support their efforts in feeding the hungry in Gaza.

Let me know if you have any questions about the recipes, thoughts about today’s post, or anything else. I love hearing from you.

With love,

Nicki

