Real Men Don't Eat Quiche (And Other Lies We Were Told) — MASTERING PIE MAKING SERIES

Hello loves,

In 1982 Bruce Feirstein published a book called Real Men Don't Eat Quiche: A Guidebook to All That Is Truly Masculine.

(Wow.)

I have not read the book, but I do remember hearing that catchphrase as a kid growing up in the ‘80’s. Quiche was pegged as feminine food—light and soft and inferior. Like women.

Quiche was not part of my mom’s repertoire growing up. I’m pretty sure the first time I tried it, it came from a box in the freezer. I remember being shocked that I liked it, because quiche was namby-pamby food, right?

(Good lord.)

The quiche was rich and tender. It featured pie crust (!). It was laced with spinach, but my kid-cringe didn’t even mind.

It’s fascinating to see how foods in the ‘80’s and ‘90’s fell into the trap of a cultural masculine identity crisis (quiche wasn’t the only victim—so were salads, yogurt, and pretty much all diet foods). What I find the most sad (and there’s a lot to unpack there), is that, as a young girl, I picked up on those messages and accepted them.

What the actual hell? It’s time to rewrite that story, my friends. Quiche deserves better, and so do we.

Today we’re moving onto Module 3 of the Mastering Pie Making Series. (I’ve loved hearing about some of your pie dough journeys. Have you tried the galette yet?) This week, we’re turning in a savory direction with a silky Spinach & Mushroom Quiche.

This quiche will signify absolutely nothing about your masculinity or femininity. Nor will it reflect on your goodness or worth. However, it will bring you pleasure. I’m talking, a sigh-out-loud kind of satisfaction.

While I enjoyed the quiches I ate as a kid, they were definitely stodgy and soggy. This is nothing like that. A few simple techniques give it an incredibly light and creamy, almost ethereal custard. It’s pocketed with rich caramelized mushrooms, two kinds of cheese, and a tangle of fresh spinach. It’s truly a game-changer.

Like all the pie recipes in this series, the quiche can be made in a few different ways, depending on what you’re craving or who you’re feeding. Best of all, it actually gets better with time, making it perfect for hanging with your people. Make it a few days ahead for your next brunch, potluck, picnic, or dinner.

My intention for this module

This quiche involves several steps, but none are difficult, and they can be broken down and prepped ahead. My intention for you is to invite patience. Move one step at a time.

This theme keeps coming up—the value of moving step-by-step—which I explore deeper in this short podcast episode. A useful tool (and one I have to remind myself of all the time) is to detach from the end result. Just be here, in this step. Let go of the pressure to get it perfect and move slowly, with intention.

In this module, we’ll cover how to:

Transfer dough to a pie plate

Crimp the edges

Blind bake a crust

These are foundational techniques you can use for any single-crust pie, including your holiday pumpkin and pecan pies. You can also use this crust in this chocolate pudding pie or banana cream pie.

Get the whole series

If you’ve missed any of the Mastering Pie Making series so far, you can catch up below and get the whole thing here:

Below you’ll find recipe tips, a downloadable PDF of the recipe, a text version of the recipe, and a quiche variation.