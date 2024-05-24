Happy Friday, friends!

It’s hard to believe that it’s already Memorial Day weekend. Summer is officially on our doorstep, and I’m dreaming of lingering dinners on our back deck, smelling the smoke from the barbecue, and listening to the choir of crickets in the back woods. In lieu of an essay today, I’m jumping straight into the recipes, as I hope we’ll all spend more time outside this weekend with our people.

I was just about to write, “These grill recipes are far more interesting than regular old burgers and dogs,” but screw that shit (excuse my French).

Here’s the truth: I love regular old burgers and dogs (actually, I’ve never been much of a hot dog person but I adore a good brat). Summer cooking is not a competition. Simple meals are oftentimes the best. Let’s drop our desire to impress or host the best ever cookout. Let’s just cook what feels good. Let’s eat the things that make us happy. Let’s allow that to be the goal for the season ahead.

The recipes below are in fact my some of my favorite dishes for summer barbecues, but they’re also all fairly streamlined and most can be at least partially prepped ahead. I’ve included an appetizer, several main courses, and even desserts, all of which are made on the grill (or you can use a grill pan, if you don’t have an outdoor grill). No matter what’s on your plate this weekend, I hope you’ll enjoy this first taste of what will hopefully be a long, nourishing season for us all. No pressure. No judgments. Just joy.

Did you catch my podcast conversation this week with Christina Chaey ? It’s a powerful one, exploring how we can use cooking as a tool to better understand where we’re at emotionally as well as cultivate more self compassion. I hope you give it a listen! If it resonates, you might also enjoy this episode with Leanne Brown.

Flavor-Packed Grill Recipes

Some of the recipes below are paywalled if they were for a paid subscriber post. For access to all the recipes, including the full archive, bonus content, the ability to request recipes, and more, consider upgrading to paid (this is a community-supported newsletter and couldn’t happen without financial support). This weekend I’m offering a flash sale of 25% off paid subscriptions in celebration of summer! ❤️

Get 25% off for 1 year

Appetizer

Grilled Romesco: This romesco sauce gets made with roasted bell peppers, which are cooked right on the grill (or you can use a gas burner or even the broiler). Serve the romesco sauce as a dip for veggies or grilled potatoes, or slather it on grilled bread as an elegant appetizer. (It’s also awesome on romesco grilled chicken.)

Main Courses

Pork or Chicken Kebabs with Creamy Peanut Sauce: This is one of my favorite summer meals, featuring umami-marinated grilled pork or chicken kebabs, a crunchy soba noodle salad, and a creamy peanut sauce to tie it all together.

Mango Chutney Marinated Shrimp or Chicken Kebabs: This easy marinade gets sweet depth from store-bought mango chutney, with a kick from garlic and ginger. Serve the glazed kebabs over rice or with this Miso Maple Chopped Salad.

Grilled Wedge Salad with Steak: With grilled flank steak, charred romaine, juicy tomatoes, bacon, quick pickled shallots, and a creamy blue cheese dressing, this is one of my favorite main course salads. (We often serve it with Grilled Potatoes for mopping up the dressing.)

Grilled Miso Chicken: This is my go-to grilled chicken and is a summertime staple. The chicken is super versatile—serve it on its own or slice it up for bowls or salads. To take it over-the-top, drizzle the chicken with this Miso Maple Magic Sauce.

Gochujang Grilled Pork Tenderloin Salad: This vibrant salad is loaded with all the textures, including sugar snap peas, crunchy radishes, peanuts, a slew of fresh herbs, charred pork tenderloin, and a spicy-sweet gochujang dressing.

Grilled Chicken Paillard with Arugula, Fennel & Potato Salad: Pounding chicken breasts before grilling ensures they cook quickly and evenly, meaning they stay juicy on the grill (for a shortcut use chicken cutlets instead!). The warm chicken gets topped with a cool and crunchy salad. So good.

Grilled Panzanella Salad: This salad features a slew of grilled veggies, grilled bread, juicy tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and an herby vinaigrette (in other words, it features the best of summer). You can also throw in some beans or grilled chicken if you’d like.

Desserts

Roasted Rhubarb and Strawberries with Grilled Pound Cake: Serve this roasted rhubarb sauce over grilled pound cake with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream for an easy summer dessert. To grill pound cake, clean and oil your grill grates, then cook slices of store-bought pound cake over medium-high heat until grill marks form, about 30-60 seconds per side.

Grilled Peaches: This is my go-to dessert once peach season rolls around, as it’s super simple but so damn good. Peaches get marinated in honey, vanilla, cardamom and cinnamon, then are grilled until tender. Serve them with dollop of whipped cream and these chopped Maple Pecans.

Get 25% off for 1 year

Smoker recipes

If you have a smoker (and more time), these smoker recipes are also some of our summer faves: Smoked Pulled Pork Butt, killer Smoked Ribs, and juicy Smoked Whole Chicken.

Please let me know if you have any questions or if you give any of these dishes a try. ❤️

Leave a comment

A quick favor! If you appreciate this newsletter, would you mind clicking the heart ❤️ in the upper left corner? It really helps spread the love.

Wishing you a wonderful weekend, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

Podcast | Instagram | TikTok | Recipe Index | More Recipes | Cookbooks | Classes