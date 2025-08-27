Hello my dears,

Popping in today with a quick bonus newsletter, because we’re overrun by zucchini + summer squash in our garden and farm share, and I thought you might be too. A few weeks ago we made the seared halloumi and summer squash salad below, and by my third bite—salty warm halloumi, tender caramelized squash, peppery arugula, crunchy maple pecans, creamy green tahini dressing—I had my fork raised mid-air, declaring: “This is definitely my favorite salad ever!” (Well… at least in that moment.)

And then there’s that zucchini bread, which a reader recently commented about on Instagram: “Trust me, this is THE best zucchini bread recipe. I've made it countless times!” I love it because it’s barely sweet—more snack and less cake—but we recently transformed it into dessert with thick dollops of coconut whipped cream.

The recipe makes two loaves, so you can freeze slices of one loaf (layered between parchment paper) for school breakfasts/snacks—score! Get more freezer breakfasts and snacks in this post.

This work is funded entirely by community support and couldn’t happen without all of you amazing humans. This is the last week to get 25% off a paid subscription (through August 31st). I’ll be donating all new paid subscriber revenue in August to World Central Kitchen, to support their efforts in feeding the hungry in Gaza.

9 Ways to Use Up Zucchini + Yellow Squash

You can use zucchini and summer squash interchangeably in any of the recipes below.