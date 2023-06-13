Hello dear ones! Today I have a bonus recipe for you, and it’s quickly become one of my favorite salads of all time. It features roasted beets, seared halloumi, peppery arugula, nutty quinoa, fresh mint and a creamy (dairy-free) tahini sauce. The sweet, earthy beets are the perfect partner for salty halloumi. Fresh mint cheers everything up, and the silky sauce ties the whole band together (p.s. if you’re not a beet fan, be sure to check out the variations below). It’s a dynamic salad that’s hearty enough for a main course, but that’s also a lovely side dish to grilled or roasted fish, meat, chicken, eggplant… you name it.

You can make the beets, quinoa and tahini sauce ahead, transforming the salad into a quick and easy weekday meal (you can even use store-bought cooked beets and leftover quinoa or frozen brown rice for an even speedier dish!).