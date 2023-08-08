Hello dear ones! Today I have another bonus recipe for you, because we’re SWIMMING in zucchini. Between our garden and our farm share we’re basically eating zucchini with every meal, either sautéed or roasted, grilled, shaved into salads, in zucchini bread or in these cute little cakes. The tender cakes are flecked with herbs and feta and get topped with a cool dollop of garlicky yogurt. You can serve them as an appetizer or side dish, or as a meal with a big ole salad.