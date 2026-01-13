Hello my dears,

Today my cookbook, Mind, Body, Spirit, Food, officially launches into the world!! 🎉And truly—it wouldn’t be here without this community. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here. You all are my greatest inspiration—and your presence, care, and support have made this entire project possible. I’m so grateful.

As a thank you, I’m giving away two personalized, signed copies of the book! To enter, simply leave a comment sharing one small way you hope this book will support you by Sunday, January 18. (Open to readers in the continental U.S.; winners will be notified by direct message next week.)

This morning has been quiet and a little strange. I keep feeling like something should happen, but instead I’m just doing life as usual—standing in the kitchen, making tea, spreading nut butter on toast, tending to small, familiar rhythms. And maybe that’s the greatest gift. Because, as this book helped me discover, ordinary life is enough.

The everyday—even the mundane—doesn’t have to be something we rush past. It can hold beauty, connection, and deep satisfaction. The big, flashy moments come and go, but life’s real nourishment is found in the simple acts we return to again and again, when we meet them with presence. I hope this book becomes something you can return to again and again, inviting you back into the simple joy of feeding yourself.

I’ll be going LIVE today with Hetty Lui McKinnon (12:30pm ET) to talk about the the book and make the Creamy Green Pasta together. I’d love to see you there (you can add it to your calendar here)!

With so much gratitude,

Nicki

Did they really say that?

Asking for endorsements was one of the most vulnerable parts of making this book. Putting something so close to your heart into someone else’s hands and saying, “What do you think?” is no small thing. I’m deeply humbled—and truly honored—by these generous words from writers and cooks I admire so much.