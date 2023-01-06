Carrot "Sunshine" Muffins + Diet Culture Noise
The happiest muffins, plus quieting diet culture noise
Happy New Year! While I don’t do resolutions, I do set intentions. These are usually just a single word or short phrase that guide how I want to feel or what I want to focus on throughout the year. This year my intention is connection—connection to my deeper self as well as to others, including you. If you ever have questions or comments, or if you just…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.