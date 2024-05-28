Hello dear ones! One of the reasons I love these bonus posts so much is that they often reflect what I’m cooking in real time. In Friday’s grilling newsletter, I included a grilled chicken paillard recipe, which features juicy pounded chicken breasts and a vibrant arugula, fennel and baby potato salad. As I was writing that newsletter I started craving paillard, which is the only way I like to eat grilled chicken breasts—pounding them out before grilling ensures they stay juicy (I despise dry chicken). However, the craving hit on a Tuesday night and I did not have it in me to pound out chicken (or boil potatoes as that recipe entails). Instead, I turned to a store-bought shortcut—cutlets—and this new version was born.