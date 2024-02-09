This is not a newsletter about love (except, it is)
Plus, a Valentine’s Day dinner that has nothing to do with cupid.
Happy Friday, friends! Today I’m featuring a recipe that I make exactly once a year, always on the same day. It’s a bubbling cheese fondue, and it’s our family’s Valentine’s Day tradition. We serve it with all the dippers for a full meal—it’s easy, interactive and just plain fun, especially on a Wednesday in the armpit of winter (if dairy is tough for y…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.