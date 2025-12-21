Book Sneak Peak, Chili Crisp Noodle Bowls & Solstice Wishes

“With a creamy tahini sauce that gets umami richness from miso paste, sweetness from maple syrup, brightness from vinegar, and spice from chili crisp, these slippery noodles are a symphony of flavors.” - Mind, Body, Spirit, Food Cookbook

Hello my dears,

Happy Solstice! This will be my last newsletter of 2025, and before we jump into the recipe, I want to say how grateful I am for you. Thank you for being here with me this year—exploring life through the lens of food, using cooking as a way to connect to ourselves and one another, and reclaiming pleasure and delight along the way.

A heartfelt thank-you to the paid subscribers, who make this work possible. This work is a labor of love, but it’s also a massive amount of behind-the-scenes effort—recipe testing, podcast production, administration, and more. Your financial support sustains this space in very real ways. As a thank-you, paid subscriptions are 30% off through December 24th.

Friday’s live class with Rebecca Blackwell of Let's Get Lost, was such a joy—and for the first time, I got to show you my new book! (It officially comes out on January 13th, but is available for pre-order now.)

During the class, I shared the why behind the book, including:

how it germinated during a season of cooking burnout, when dinnertime had become a source of stress instead of pleasure

how the simple practices in its pages evolved—and how they shifted my relationship to cooking from chore to self-care, not in a performative way, but in a deeply personal one

how it all started with just two breaths

the recipes (of course!)

why each recipe includes variations—because choice helps us connect to our intuition and empowers us as cooks

and why every recipe comes with a suggested intention: a simple word or phrase to help you get present while cooking

Together, from our separate kitchens—Rebecca in her RV, me in the Hudson Valley—we made the Chili Crisp Tahini Noodles from the book. These slurpable noodles come together quickly and deliver an incredible breadth of flavor: rich and savory, a whisper of sweetness, an underlying river of spice and a glimmer of brightness. It’s a quick, easy meal that feels especially perfect for the in-between days of the holidays (you’ll find the recipe below).

The intention I include in the book for this recipe is, I will revel in flavor. As I write:

Have you ever taken a bite of something and sighed with pure delight? In my house we call this “perfect bite” (which I usually call out, much to the amusement of my family). As cooks, our goal is to balance opposing flavors—sweet takes the edge off bitter, acid uplifts umami, earthy grounds astringent, salt wakes everything up. In the end you create something harmonious and pleasing (to you!). For this meal, connect to your palate, noticing the nuance of flavors and exploring your personal preferences. Revel in the pleasure of flavor.

With this intention in mind, making—and eating—these noodles becomes an exploration of taste. When we step out of the mind and into our senses, curiosity opens. Cooking becomes a creative act: we taste and adjust, tune into our preferences, and find a balance that feels right to us (there’s no one else to please—just you). Flavor becomes magnified, and so does pleasure.

I hope these noodles bring you pleasure in the weeks ahead! The full recipe is below. (Also, as I mentioned in the class, you can order a personalized, signed copy of my new book from my local independent bookstore, Split Rock Books, here. It’s also available on Amazon, Bookshop and Barnes & Noble.)

As we head into January, I’m so looking forward to gathering—cooking, connecting, and being together in real time. Below you’ll find details on the live events I have coming up, followed by a quiet solstice reflection to anchor you today.

SAVE THE DATE—3 New York Events in January!

I’m so excited to kick off the book launch with three in-person events in New York in January! If you’re in the region, I would so love to see you there.

📍 January 14 | NYC: Rizzoli Bookstore — Book talk + signing with Jenny Rosenstrach (RSVP HERE)

📍 January 24 | Kingston: Upstate Table — Hands-on cooking workshop register (REGISTER HERE)

📍 January 25 | Cold Spring: MOVE — Book talk + signing with Sarah Copeland

If you’re on the West Coast I have several events lined up in February, including Book Larder in Seattle (Feb 9th), Omnivore Books in San Francisco (Feb 10th), and Happy Women Dinners in Los Altos (Feb 13th).

And finally, if you’re looking for a winter reset (or meaningful gift for a loved one), join me for a weekend retreat at Kripalu (Feb 27-March 1).

Solstice wishes

Finally, as I’m writing this, I feel an urge to get quiet. This newsletter will land on the solstice—the darkest day of the year. I hope you can take just a few minutes today for rest—just for you. To settle into this dark, in-between space like a deep breath.

We often talk about setting intentions in the kitchen, and the solstice is traditionally a powerful time to plant seeds for the season ahead. Today is a great day to tune into your inner voice—that quiet knowing inside you—and listen for what wants to be cultivated in the months ahead.

However, I’m not encouraging you to do anything (we’ve all had enough doing this month!). I’ve found that the most honest intentions don’t come from effort, but from stillness. From sitting quietly with an open heart and noticing how you want the year ahead to feel. Maybe something will surface right away. Maybe it will arrive in the days to come.

Tomorrow the light will begin to return—slowly, steadily. And if an intention has been quietly forming, this is when it starts to take root.

I’m not yet sure what my intentions will be, but the word community keeps splashing into my ears. This community, right here, is so important to me. If there are ways I can better support you, or if you have ideas for strengthening this community, please let me know. I can’t wait to meet some of you in person at the events above, and I’m excited to see where this journey takes us next.

On Sunday, when this reaches you, I’ll be with my extended family in Illinois. I’ll begin the day quietly, carving out a few minutes to sit with myself, and then—inevitably—there will be people to feed, dishes to wash, football to watch, and plenty of chaos to tend to. Even in the midst of all that, my hope is to stay open and bring a quiet mind.

Here’s my wish for my Sunday self—and for you today, too:

May I bring a still mind today, staying open to what wants to be heard. May I be with Life as it is, trusting that things will unfold, and that nothing needs to get done. I invite this day—the darkest day of the year—to bring rest and connection.

I’m wishing you a nourishing and restful solstice, holiday season, and New Year. I’ll be back in January—but in the meantime, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo,

Nicki

Chili Crisp Tahini Noodle Bowls (Turkey or Pork or Shrimp or Broccoli)

Adapted from Mind, Body, Spirit, Food, by Nicki Sizemore (Storey Publishing, 2026)

With a creamy tahini sauce that gets umami richness from miso paste, sweetness from maple syrup, brightness from vinegar, and spice from chili crisp, these slippery noodles are a symphony of flavors. You can use ground turkey, ground pork, shrimp or broccoli, according to what you’re craving or what you have on hand.

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes | DF, GFO, VGO

CHILI CRISP TAHINI SAUCE

1/3 cup tahini

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons white miso paste

2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons low-sodium tamari or soy sauce

1 tablespoon chili crisp (well stirred), plus more

for serving

1/4 cup water, plus more as needed

NOODLES

Salt

12 ounces spaghetti (regular or gluten-free)

MEAT, SHRIMP, OR BROCCOLI VERSIONS

1–2 tablespoons neutral vegetable oil

1 pound ground pork or turkey, or

1 pound peeled and deveined shrimp, or

1 pound broccoli crowns (cut into small florets)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

FOR FINISHING AND SERVING

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon minced ginger

5 ounces baby spinach

4 scallions, thinly sliced, plus more for serving

Juice of 1/2 lime, plus more as needed

Lime wedges

Chopped cashews or peanuts (optional)

MAKE THE SAUCE

In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, maple syrup, miso paste, vinegar, tamari, and chili crisp until thick and smooth. Whisk in the water. The texture should have the consistency of heavy cream—if needed, add another splash or two of water. Do ahead. The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Bring it to room temperature before using (it will thicken as it chills).

COOK THE NOODLES

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and season it with salt. Cook the spaghetti until it’s 1 to 2 minutes shy of al dente according to the package directions (it will finish cooking in the pan). Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water and then drain the pasta.

CHOOSE YOUR VERSION

TURKEY OR PORK. Heat the oil—if using ground turkey, use 2 tablespoons, but if using ground pork, which is fattier, use 1 tablespoon—in a 12-inch skillet over high heat until it’s shimmering. Add the turkey or pork and season with salt and pepper. Break up the meat with a wooden spoon, then let it cook without stirring until it’s brown and crispy on the bottom in several places, 3 to 5 minutes. Scooch the meat to one side of the pan (it’s okay if it’s not fully cooked at this point).

SHRIMP. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a 12-inch skillet over high heat until it’s shimmering. Add the shrimp and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the shrimp in a single layer and let cook until golden brown on the bottom, 2 to 4 minutes.

BROCCOLI. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a 12-inch skillet over high heat until it’s shimmering. Add the broccoli and season with salt and pepper. Cover the pan (if you don’t have a lid that’s large enough, use a sheet pan) and cook, stirring every now and then, until the broccoli is browned and crisp, 4 to 6 minutes.

FINISH AND SERVE

Add the garlic and ginger to the skillet and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add the spinach and cook, tossing with tongs, until wilted. Reduce the heat to low. Add the cooked noodles, tahini sauce, and reserved

pasta water. Cook, stirring (tongs are helpful here), until the sauce has evenly coated the noodles and thickens slightly. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the scallions and lime juice. Give the noodles a taste and add more salt, pepper, lime juice, and/or chili crisp, as desired.

Add the toppings. Swirl the noodles into serving bowls and garnish with more scallions, along with chopped cashews or peanuts. Serve with more chili crisp and lime wedges. Find your perfect bite!

Cooking Note