These lightened up baked donuts are pure joy—tender, chocolatey, and crowned with a crackly layer of frosting. They’re moistened with Greek yogurt instead of oil, lightly sweetened, and can be topped however your heart desires.

Get the full archive of over 130 recipes (all of which are naturally gluten-free!) in the recipe index.

* If you enjoy today’s post, please tap the heart —it lets me know you’re here and helps spread the love. ❤️

Hello my dears,

How are you? We’re entering the dark season here in the Hudson Valley, and to be honest, it’s been pretty delicious. The transition to fall always throws me a bit off balance, but now that we’re settled, I’ve been embracing it—the darker mornings, the lightening of the trees (the fallen leaves open up our view of the mountains from our front porch—a cold weather gift), and the cozy meals (last Sunday’s pot roast held it all). While Halloween has never been my holiday, our little town goes big, and yesterday we joined the parade, walking down Main Street in a joyful swarm of costumes.

Today’s donuts feel like that balance between dark and light—the rich chocolate and the playful toppings, the grounding comfort and the spark of joy.

This week, I’ve been thinking about a line from Lyanda Lynn Haupt’s Rooted, in a chapter called “Wander.” She writes, “But where walking is a way of moving oneself through the world, wandering is more of a mindset.”

I keep circling back to this: wandering is a mindset.

To wander is to release expectations and invite curiosity. “When there is no anxiety to reach a particular destination, there is an opportunity for adventure,” Haupt says.

Instead of focusing on the end result, the journey becomes the whole point. We meander. We pause to notice the slight shift in light through branches, the ruffle of leaves underfoot. We’re led by “the inclination of our spirit,” rather than the conditioning of the brain.

I’ve been wondering: what does it mean to adopt a wandering mindset in the kitchen?

With cooking, it does help to have a general destination in mind (otherwise you might end up with brownie soup). But a wandering mindset cracks the door open to curiosity. It invites a softer pace—a rhythm that feels like experimentation and play. Maybe we add a sprinkle of cinnamon or a dash of curry, or swirl in a spoonful of chile sauce—not because a recipe tells us to, but because something inside says, what if?

When we wander, we discover new pairings—tarragon with pears, tuna with lime (remarkably good), maybe even a bit of chocolate in a stew (you wild thing!). We’re open to stumbling, backtracking, and yes, occasionally tossing out a batch of pancakes that turned out like tree stumps—but didn’t we learn something along the way?

These donuts came about in that same spirit. They were sparked by a reader’s comment on my baked cinnamon sugar donut recipe. While they took experimenting and adjusting, the process felt like play because there’s something about donuts that’s just inherently fun. While the recipe will ask you to measure and follow the few steps, I invite you to make them with a wandering mind. Detach from the end result. Move at your own pace.

And when you dunk those tender donuts into that glossy slick of chocolate frosting, finish them with something that makes your spirit squeal with delight. Maybe it’s sprinkles (orange ones would be fun for Halloween), toasted coconut, chopped peanuts (omg), freeze-dried strawberries, marshmallows… Whatever calls to you.

Wander. Experiment. Play!

What’s an ingredient or flavor you’ve “wandered” into lately—something that surprised or delighted you? For me, it would be the sun-dried tomatoes in last week’s Creamy Minestrone Soup—for years I relegated them to 90’s nostalgia, but I’m happy they’re back in rotation.

Leave a comment

For another playful fall dessert, try these Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies. So damn fun.

Substack Live this Week!

I’ll be going live this Thursday, October 30 at 11am ET, with Jennifer Murphy of the

to

explore the

—the ancient Celtic festival that marks the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter (and the roots of many modern Halloween traditions). I’ll also be sharing a

. Add the class to your calendar

.

Related posts:

The recipe

Below you’ll find: