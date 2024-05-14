Clean-out-the-Fridge Falafel Bowls
Bonus Recipe!
Hello, my dears! Today I’m sharing a clean-out-the-fridge dinner that’s a staple in my house. I do my grocery shopping on Tuesdays, and these falafel bowls are one of my favorite Monday night meals, as they’re the perfect way to use up leftovers from the weekend. In honor of the theme of the season, we’re using a streamlined ingredient for more ease…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.