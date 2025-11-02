Nourishment in the Darkening Days + Colcannon Mashed Potatoes

I love mashed potatoes in any form—whether they’re a light and silky side dish to holiday roasts, a chunky bed for braises, or a pillowy topping for shepherd’s pie. However, until recently, I didn’t realize that mashed potatoes could stand alone as a dish into and of themselves.

The secret? Cabbage.

Before you snub your cute little nose at me, the first time I tested this recipe my fifteen year-old took a bite and asked, “What is in these mashed potatoes? Why are they SO GOOD?!” I looked at her with a chuckle.

That’s right—it’s cabbage, my friends.

Hello my dears,

I absolutely adored this live class with Jennifer Murphy of the Celtic Creatives (recorded on Thursday). You will learn so much from her wisdom—not just about the stories and rituals around Samhain (the Celtic festival that marks the transition into the dark months), but also how we can embody the teachings of the season as to create more agency, connection, and meaning in our lives.

Jen offers simple practices and rituals to help us honor and celebrate this season—small shifts that can feel surprisingly profound. I’ve been experimenting with her suggestion to reimagine evening as the start of the day, and it’s been fascinating. Dinnertime (the “first” meal of the day), my bedtime routine, and even my dreams have taken on a more sacred quality, while my daytime hours have felt a bit lighter and less burdened.

This is the view from my front porch on the day we did the live class. A splash of color before the dark season sets in.

Jen and I also talk about the importance of grounding foods, and I share my take on colcannon (see below), an Irish dish of potatoes and cabbage, dotted with scallions and lush with butter. I had never made colcannon until Jen and I planned this live (after I asked her about seasonal Irish dishes), and now I’m completely hooked.

Below you’ll find my version the dish, featuring richly caramelized cabbage, mustard seeds for a pop of flavor, and garlic-infused milk. You can curl up with a bowl and stop right there, or pair it with simple roasted fish, sausages, or vegetables for an easy weeknight dinner. It would also make for a delicious addition to the holiday table.

If you enjoy today’s post, please tap the heart—it lets me know you’re here and helps spread the love. ❤️

Food banks need our help

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits are at the risk of ending for millions of Americans—including low-income workers, children, elders, and those with disabilities—meaning millions will lose access to the nutritious food they need to support themselves and their families. Food should not be political—it should be a basic human right. This is a human issue. And food banks across the country are about to be stretched beyond capacity. If you’re able, consider donating to your local food bank or hunger relief organization. Every bit helps. Here are a few resources to get started.

Regional Food Banks : regionalfoodbank.net

Feeding America : feedingamerica.org

No Kid Hungry: nokidhungry.org

Get grounded

Looking for more tools to find grounding this season? Don’t miss my new podcast conversation with Robyn Moreno , where she shares tools that she’s learned from her Mexica lineage to finding rooting in this “slippery slick” world.

Thanksgiving Questions, Answered + Plus Pie Dough & Sausage 🦃

The next Substack LIVE class is happening Thursday, November 13th, and it’s going to be a good one! I’ll be joined by Steve Sabicer of Enlightened Omnivore to answer all your Thanksgiving questions (submit them below)—from the turkey to the sides, desserts, timing, seating, and everything in between. I’ll also share my tips for making a foolproof flaky pie crust, and Steve will demo his killer sausage stuffing recipe—no sausage maker required.

👉 Submit your Thanksgiving questions HERE (ask us anything!)

👉 Add the class to your calendar HERE.

The Recipe

You can download a printable version of the recipe below (I’ve also included a text version at the bottom of the page):

Colcannon Inspired Mashed Potatoes With Caramelized Cabbage 751KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Wishing you a wonderful week, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

Leave a comment

xo,

Nicki

Instagram | Recipe Index | Website | More Recipes | Cookbooks

Colcannon-Inspired Mashed Potatoes with Caramelized Cabbage

Intention: I will feel grounded.

This recipe is inspired by Irish colcannon, the soul-satisfying blend of mashed potatoes and cabbage. Here, the cabbage is sautéed until caramelized and sweet, with a pop of flavor from brown mustard seeds, while garlic-infused milk lends the mashed potatoes a luxurious depth. It’s a delicious way to find grounding in the darker months. You can curl up with a bowl and stop right there, or pair it with simple roasted fish, sausages, or vegetables for an easy weeknight dinner that feels like the warmest of hugs. It would also make for a beautiful addition to any holiday table—a new take on an old classic. I prefer Yukon gold potatoes, which have a creamy texture and naturally sweet flavor.

Serves: 6 (ish)

1 1/2 cups whole milk, plus more as needed

3 garlic cloves, lightly smashed and peeled

1 bay leaf

2 1/2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes (about 4-5 large potatoes), peeled and cut into 1- to 2-inch chunks

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

5 tablespoons butter, divided

1/2 medium cabbage, chopped

1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions (3-4 scallions), plus more for serving

2 teaspoons brown mustard seeds

Combine the milk, garlic cloves and bay leaf in a small pot. Bring the milk to a gentle simmer and cook for about 5 minutes (keep your eye on the pot so that it doesn’t bubble over). Remove the pot from the heat and let it sit to infuse.

In the meantime, place the potatoes in a large pot and cover them with about two inches of cold water. Season generously with salt. Bring the water to a boil, then cook at a gentle bubble until the potatoes are very tender when pierced with a small knife (about 10-12 minutes after the water comes to a boil).

While the potatoes cook, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large lidded skillet over medium heat (see the tips if you don’t have a lid). Add the chopped cabbage and season with salt and pepper. Cover and cook, stirring often, until the cabbage is tender and richly browned around the edges, about 10 minutes; if the pan starts to look dry, add a splash or two of water. Add the scallions and mustard seeds, give them a stir, then remove the pan from the heat.

Once the potatoes are tender, drain them well and return them to the pot. Season with salt and pepper, and add 2 tablespoons of butter. Strain the milk mixture into the pot (or, for extra garlic flavor, add the garlic cloves along with the milk). Use a potato masher to mash until mostly smooth. Scrape in the cooked cabbage mixture and fold to combine. Taste and season with more salt and pepper as needed. If the mixture feels too thick, add another splash or two of milk until it reaches your desired consistency.

Transfer the potatoes to a serving bowl and top with the remaining tablespoon of butter. Garnish with sliced scallions if you’d like, and serve.

Do Ahead: The mashed potatoes can sit at room temperature (covered) for an hour, or they can be refrigerated for 1 day. Reheat them over medium-low heat with a generous splash of milk, stirring often.

Tips: