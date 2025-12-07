With a buttery crumb, a slight crunch from cornmeal, juicy-tart bursts of cranberry, and a hint of orange and cinnamon, these wholesome, not-too-sweet muffins will bring a flicker of light to dark winter mornings.

Hello my dears,

So often we think that in order to change our lives we need to make big changes or take sweeping actions. But I’ve found that the smallest shifts make the biggest impact. Sometimes these changes are so subtle they’re invisible from the outside, but they accumulate—brick by brick (or pebble by pebble)—until a new foundation has quietly formed beneath your feet. Suddenly you’re living differently, and you might not even realize when the shift happened.

This week I was talking to Natalie Deeb about feeling the pressure of that old pattern of productivity (which I’ve talked about here and here)—doing, doing, doing because I felt I had to control everything. And she stopped me. “But is that really how you’re living your life now?” she asked. Her words hit like a splash of ice water. Because, no, that’s not how I live my life anymore. While I still butt up against that pattern, the truth is—and I was shocked to see it—that it’s no longer my default. Even when I get swept up, I find my way out, as I shared in this week’s Weekly Intention episode. Somewhere along the line, through tiny shifts, I’ve changed—I’m no longer that old story I tell myself.

One of my favorite quotes, which I’ve shared before, is from Zen teacher and author Edward Espe Brown, who writes in No Recipe: Cooking as a Spiritual Practice,

When we realize that the things we do are not just things but our behavior, then we may also realize that we have the power to change our life by changing the way we do things rather than what we do.

What if we could change our lives by changing the way we cook?

You might think I’m referring to the dishes we select or the ingredients we use, but that’s not what I mean. I’m talking about the process of cooking itself. As I share in my new book, Mind, Body, Spirit, Food:

If we can shift our perspective to begin viewing the everyday act of preparing food… as a way to connect to our bodies, to the foods we eat, and to our inner selves, then cooking can become a tool to help us access more presence, freedom, and joy in our lives.

In this way, cooking becomes a spiritual practice. And if that word—spiritual—feels loaded, know that I don’t mean religion. I mean connection. A spiritual practice is simply a way of tuning in, connecting with ourselves and the world around us, and returning us to beauty, wonder, awe and delight.

In her wonderful new book, Feast on Your Life, Tamar Adler describes a simple cut grapefruit, and the love it stirred in her:

I looked at it, on the wooden cutting board, and my eyes welled with tears. Was it its position, just so, on the wooden board? The way the juice seized in drops on the fruit’s cut surface? I took pictures, I think to justify what I was feeling—that this was unspeakable beauty. This was delight and majesty. I felt love. I felt ease. I felt awe.

A simple cut grapefruit—an ordinary moment—became something sacred. And the truth is, moments like these are available to us all the time. The trick is that we have to be available for them.

The doorway to this is presence. The more fully we show up for the act of cooking, the more available we become to its nourishment.

In the kitchen

Take making these cranberry muffins, for instance.

Start by taking two slow, deep breaths—letting the air travel all the way down into your belly. With each exhale, soften from the crown of your head to the soles of your feet. Arrive fully in your kitchen, in your body, noticing the weight of your feet on the floor and any scents hovering in the air.

Then set an intention—something to guide you as you make the muffins. Perhaps it’s I will have a simple mind. Clear your head of everything that came before and everything that’s to come later. Allow your mind to feel simple, unburdened.

Let this intention accompany you as you move through the recipe. Notice the small beauties you might otherwise rush past—the softness of flour as it clouds into the bowl, the sparkle of orange zest, the ruby hue of cranberries, the steadiness of your own breath.

When your thoughts wander, as they inevitably will, simply bring them back: I will have a simple mind.

And when the muffins emerge from the oven and it’s time to eat, return once more to your intention. Peel away the muffin liner as if you’re opening a small gift. Savor what you made with a simple mind, fully present in your body.

This is the real nourishment. Not just the food we prepare, but the way we move through the act of preparing it. When we cook with intention, curiosity, and care, we transform an everyday necessity into a spiritual practice—one that supports us, steadies us, and awakens us to the wonder threaded through daily life.

And one day you might suddenly realize that you’ve changed. Perhaps it’s in the way you care for yourself, or the pace at which you move through life, or the way you anchor into your body, or how you allow more delight into your days.

And, maybe, just maybe, it started with muffins.

The recipe

I prefer my muffins to be more wholesome and hearty than sweet (more muffin, less cupcake). These cranberry muffins are not-too-sweet, with a buttery crumb, a slight crunch from cornmeal, juicy-tart bursts of cranberry, and a hint of orange and cinnamon. You can stash them in the freezer for Christmas morning or enjoy them throughout the month as a moment of pause—a chance to slow down and tend to yourself, and those you love, with care.

