This one-skillet dinner is what all my autumn dreams are made of.

Hello my dears,

Today I’m re-sharing a favorite post from last year, because my soul has been craving quiet and nourishment this week. Some of that is personal, some of it’s in response to the wider world. There’s so much going on out there, and over the past couple of days I’ve been so tired, likely compounded by the fact that it’s also the fall equinox, a new moon, and a solar eclipse. I love this time of year, but it’s also a hard one on my body—the shift from the heat of summer to the chill of fall can spin me off-kilter. Staying grounded takes intention, and for me that means simplifying—letting go of what no longer serves so there’s room to root into a new season of growth.

It’s in moments like these that I notice how quickly I slip into self-judgment. My body calls for rest, yet my mind reminds me of all there is to do. It feels like a tug-of-war. But the truth I keep circling back to—and the reminder I need just as much as anyone—is that we can’t be in our full power unless we are nourished, on every level. And the responsibility to nourish ourselves belongs to no one else. It’s ours alone.

Before I sat down to write this I took a handful of ground bison and pressed it into a sizzling hot skillet. I dusted the meat with fine sea salt and cooked it until the edges were caramelized and the juices were bubbling. I slid the bumpy, barely held together patty onto a plate, not even bothering to slice up a tomato. I took the plate outside and ate the meat slowly in the sun. The exterior was richly savory, while the center was pink and soft. It was just a pile of meat on a plate, but it was exactly what my soul wanted in that moment.

What I’m trying to say is that nourishment doesn’t always look like a recipe, or a proper meal at a table, or even food (nourishment can come in all forms). Sometimes it’s as simple as a patty of meat eaten in the sun, or a night on the couch watching the new Bridget Jones movie, or a call with a friend while waiting for your kid to finish soccer practice (I’ve done all three in the last three days). And sometimes it’s a dinner like this cider-braised chicken—nestled into mashed potatoes or polenta, with slippers on your feet, and a slice of this apple-almond cake for dessert. All of it counts. All of it matters.

When the world feels loud and the change in seasons shifts me off center, I return to the kitchen. The simple acts of chopping, stirring, and tasting anchor me in the present. They soften the edges of the day and remind me that nourishment doesn’t have to be elaborate—it just has to be real. This is the power of food, and it’s why I keep showing up here: to share recipes, yes, but also to remind us that nourishment is essential—and deeply personal. The invitation is to tune into yourself and honor what truly sustains you.

And with that, I’m sending all my love to you, sweet ones. May you nourish yourself this week—with intention, with care, and with love.

New podcast episode and recipe

Don’t miss this week’s podcast episode with Georgia Freedman, who shared strategies for getting everyday meals on the table with more ease—whether you’re cooking for yourself or for a family (she also shared her delicious Tuna Hand Rolls recipe!).

Also, slab pie season is here. Just kidding, that’s not really a thing. But it should be. This version features a buttery (gluten-free friendly) crust with a spanakopita-inspired Swiss chard filling.

Recent reads I’ve loved

For more about the power of the fall equinox, check out this newsletter from Steve Sabicer I particularly love his family’s tradition of writing down and releasing thoughts or beliefs they don’t want to carry into the new season. And if it’s simplification you’re after, don’t miss this piece from Rebecca Blackwell who reminds us to get off social media and: “Read good books and real journalism. Find your friends. Enjoy your life.”

The recipe

Get the full archive of over 125 recipes (all of which are naturally gluten-free!) in the recipe index.

This cider braised chicken represents everything I love about fall cooking. It’s cozy and homey yet elegant—the type of thing you can whip up on a Wednesday or for a weekend gathering with friends. When I was writing the headnote I kept picturing fuzzy slippers with a silky skirt (I often visualize my recipes in clothing form… strange, yes?)—it’s humble yet supremely classy. The apple cider sauce is light yet luscious, with subtle creaminess from creme fraiche (for a dairy-free option use cashew cream instead).

Serve the chicken with something starchy for soaking up those pools of sauce—I especially love it with this Creamy Potato Puree or these luscious Grits/Polenta, but it’s also great with rice or crusty bread. Round out the dinner with a One-Bowl Green Salad, or, if you have a bit more time, with this Parmesan Crusted Delicata Squash Salad.

You can get the step-by-step details in the video below as well a simple tip for finding more presence and embodiment in the kitchen. I do hope the video is helpful.

Dive deeper into the power of rituals in this podcast episode with leading behavior scientist Dr. Michael Norton (just wait until you hear about his family’s favorite food ritual… spoiler alert, it may or may not include meatloaf… and candles).

You can download a PDF of the recipe below (I’ve also included text and JPEG versions of the recipe at the bottom of the newsletter):

Let me know if you have any questions about the recipe or about anything else. I truly love hearing from you.

With love,

Nicki

Apple Cider Braised Chicken with Fennel, Bacon & Sage

This simple and succulent one-skillet dinner is what all my autumn dreams are made of. Bone-in chicken thighs are simmered with fennel and shallots in a creamy apple cider pan sauce, then are garnished with crispy bacon. It’s cozy yet elegant and is the kind of dish you can whip up on a Wednesday or for a weekend gathering with friends. If you’d like to gussy things up, sprinkle the top with these fried sage leaves before serving. Serve the chicken with something starchy for soaking up all that delicious sauce, such as crusty bread, rice, creamy mashed potatoes or polenta/grits. Creme fraiche lends creaminess to the sauce, but for a dairy-free option use cashew cream instead. Be sure to check out the other tips below.

Serves 4 | Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 35 minutes

4 large or 6 small bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 slices meaty bacon, chopped

1 medium fennel bulb, halved and thinly sliced

2 medium shallots, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon finely chopped sage (or you could go for rosemary)

2 teaspoons gluten-free or regular all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups apple cider

1/2 cup creme fraiche

Fried sage leaves, for serving (optional)

Preheat the oven to 400˚F (200˚C). Take two deep, grounding breaths. Perhaps tie on an apron or find another ritual to get you embodied. If you’d like, set an intention for the cooking process to nourish you. Ahhh, here we are. Now let’s get cooking.

Season the chicken thighs on all sides with salt and pepper.

Scatter the bacon in a large oven-proof skillet. Turn the heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 5-10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate.

In the same skillet, arrange the chicken thighs, skin side down (if the heat seems too high, turn it down). Let the chicken cook until the skin is golden brown (if the chicken is sticking, it’s not ready yet), about 4-6 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate, skin side up (it won’t be cooked through).

Tilt the pan and spoon off all but about 2-3 tablespoons of the drippings (just eyeball it, and save those drippings for another use!). Add the sliced fennel, shallot, and sage to the pan, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as needed, until the vegetables are golden, about 3-5 minutes (feel free to add more of the drippings back into the pan if it starts to look dry).

Sprinkle in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for a few seconds. Pour in the apple cider. Cook, stirring and scraping up the bits on the bottom of the pan, until the sauce comes to a boil and is slightly thickened, about 2-3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Whisk in the creme fraiche, and season the sauce salt and pepper to your liking (taste it!).

Nestle the chicken thighs back into the pan (pour in any juices from the plate). Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until the chicken is tender and cooked through, about 15-20 minutes (depending on the size of the thighs)—the internal temperature in the thickest part of the thighs should read 165-170˚F (74-76˚C).

Sprinkle the bacon over the chicken and garnish with fried sage leaves, if using.

Recipe tips: