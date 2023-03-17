Hello my friends! Today I have a crispy baked chicken recipe for you, which is stuffed with an oozing layer of cheese and ham (and sauerkraut, if you’re into it!). It’s a lovely spring-ish meal, and once you learn the process you can make endless variations. Best of all, you can prep the chicken ahead, making this a great meal for guests. Speaking of wh…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.