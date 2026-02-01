These quesadillas (2 ways—veggie or chorizo) get baked instead of pan-fried, and feature a crunchy, golden layer of cheese on the outside.

Photo Credit: Rikki Snyder, from Mind, Body, Spirit, Food

Hello my dears,

Before we dive in, I want to pause and say thank you. Last week we crossed 14,000 subscribers, and I’m feeling so grateful for this growing, generous, thoughtful community. It’s a joy to be in conversation with you here—exploring how we can nourish ourselves on every level, not only for pleasure, but so we can show up more fully in our lives and in the world.

As you know if you’ve been around here for a while, I’m not a football person—even though I grew up in a family of die-hard Bears fans (from what I hear, they almost made it 😬). That said, I am a fan of football food. Nachos are a thing of glory (pro tip: use unsalted chips so you don’t wake up with sodium bloat). Chicken wings are my happy place (get my Sriracha wings here). And today’s recipe—while not created to be “football food” (it’s actually one of my family’s favorite weeknight dinners) would be right at home on a Super Bowl spread next week.

You can use regular or GF flour tortillas; almond flour tortillas are pictured here

Cheesy baked quesadillas, two ways

These quesadillas—featured below—come from my new book, Mind, Body, Spirit, Food, in the “Innovate” chapter (streamlined dinners that simplify prep while dialing up flavor). They were born on a night when I didn’t want to juggle multiple pans, so I baked a batch of quesadillas instead. On a whim, I sprinkled cheese on the inside and on the outside of the tortillas before sliding them into the oven.

What emerged (after flipping) was a golden, crunchy, cheese-crusted quesadilla. If you love the crispy bits scraped from the pan, this one’s for you.

Adopting a beginner’s mind

The intention that accompanies this recipe on the book is: “I will adopt a beginner’s mind.” My favorite recipes often come about when I let go of the plan and allow myself to play. What happens when we release preconceived notions and invite in curiosity and wonder?

In a recent newsletter, Ashley Neese (listen to my podcast conversation with Ashley here) wrote after a trip to Disneyland with her kids:

Since our trip I’ve been reflecting on why I don’t linger a little longer in wonder. Partly it’s just life with three young kids and a rescue ranch—there’s always something or someone needing my attention or care. But part of it, I think, is that wonder can feel almost wrong. With so much heaviness in the world, who am I to stand around marveling at the mountains? Who am I to linger in the beauty of the oaks?

And then a small voice asks from the back of the room: but who are you not to?

Lingering in wonder

Her words have stayed with me. Because while it’s one thing to invite wonder in, it’s another to actually linger there.

To stand for a few extra minutes watching the sun crest the hill in our backyard. To sit still, without agenda, simply watching my children—marveling at the angle of their eyebrows, the light behind their eyes. To be swept into the graceful swoosh of a flock of birds, as Katherine May describes in her book, Wintering:

I realise that my arms have dropped to my sides and I am standing stock-still, gazing up at them. There is no happiness greater than this. Every part of me is absorbed in this moment…

Wonder and awe are portals to pleasure and joy—but they’re also doorways to connection. They connect us to the world, and to each other, but also to something beyond ourselves. Some call this beauty. Some call it spirit. Some call it God. Perhaps we can follow in the tread of Elizabeth Gilbert and simply call it Love.

Can the everyday connect us to love?

But here we are, in our kitchens on a regular old Sunday (or maybe watching the Super Bowl next week), making quesadillas—the most everyday of meals—while the dog barks and the kids race around the island. Can the process really connect us to Love?

I think so.

Because here’s the thing: wonder can’t be planned or strategized. It emerges. And wonder is everywhere. It’s here, right now.

Right now.

The only way to see it, though, is to slow the thoughts in our mind.

Be the fool

There’s a card in the Osho Zen Tarot deck called The Fool. In the image, the figure is leaping off a cliff with a look of wonder and joy. “Moment to moment, and with every step, the Fool leaves the past behind. He carries nothing more than his purity, innocence, and trust, symbolized by the white rose in his hand.” He is innocent, yes—but also faithful. As the card invites us:

Go on cleaning your mind continuously; go on dying to the past so you remain in the present, herenow, as if just born, just a babe.

When we adopt a beginner’s mind, we drop the calculations of the intellect and open to something deeper—less rational, more intuitive. As I write in the book:“I often think of the glee of babies or toddlers delighting in the simple joy of discovery.”

When we become truly present—like the Fool—we don’t have to seek beauty, wonder, or Love. It finds us.

Where wonder lives

Suddenly it’s in the curve of cilantro. Or the cackle of your child. Or a quiet wave of serenity. Or the crackly brown crust of cheese you pick off the bottom of the pan.

Linger there, if you can. Just for a bit. Bask in it. (And if you’re the cook, you absolutely get first dibs on those crispy bites.)

Why this matters (maybe now more than ever)

When we allow wonder in—opening ourselves to the experience of Love—it begins to pour out of us, often without our realizing it. Not because that’s the goal, but because we’re made of energy, and something in us has gently shifted.

In a world that’s increasingly fraught with divisiveness, hard lines, and suffering, this softening matters. It changes how we show up at the table, in our homes, and with one another.

I’ll leave you with this quote from Elise Loehnen, from in her newsletter this week (listen to my podcast episode with Elise here):

…we need as much joy and happiness on the planet as possible right now, simply as a counter-balance. It’s an antidote to the emotional inflammation and suffering that is raging right now; it’s a means of regulating the dysregulation.

Invitations for the week

Adopt a beginner’s mind in an everyday routine or ritual (making breakfast, brushing your teeth, driving to work). What do you notice when you approach it with childlike curiosity?

Open to play in the kitchen by doing one thing differently—try a new spice, ditch the measuring spoons, move your body while you cook.

When wonder or awe surfaces, linger. Practice staying. What happens in your body when you allow yourself to bask in the moment?

Helpful reading this week:

Today’s recipe

