Hello, my friends. Today I’m sharing a new recipe for crispy fish tacos with a creamy chipotle sauce. It’s really two recipes in one, as the crunchy, pan-fried fish is awesome on its own—think crunchy fish nuggets (oh the joy of a nugget!). But it’s the sauce that’s the real star. It’s creamy, sweet and spicy, and it will take any taco over the top (by …