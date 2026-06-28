In today’s post: a new series on finding freedom in the kitchen—and the pleasure of cooking without a recipe—plus crispy breaded pork chops or chicken topped with a bitter greens salad, made to please you.

Before we dive in, I wanted to share something I’m tickled pink about. I’ve teamed up with 12 incredible Substack food writers and recipe developers to bring you monthly live Zoom cooking classes—a bonus exclusively for paid subscribers. Each month, one of us will lead a class, sharing recipes and tips in real time as part of a series called CookStack Collective. The first class kicks off in July—details coming soon. If you’ve been on the fence about upgrading, now’s a delicious time, and you can get 25% off a yearly subscription for the next 2 weeks. And if you’re already a paid subscriber, this one’s for you. Thank you for being here and supporting this work.

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Get the full archive of over 160 recipes (all of which are naturally gluten-free), including breakfasts, main dishes, sides, desserts, and more, in the recipe index.

Hello my loves,

Today’s post has been on my heart for a long time.

There’s real satisfaction in a well-developed recipe—tablespoons measured, steps timed, nothing left to chance. I love them, and I’ll keep creating them. But in the reality of my day-to-day life? Following a strict recipe, especially on a busy weeknight, is my least favorite way to cook. In fact, I’d argue it’s the most stressful.

At some point, recipes can strip cooking of play. They can turn into cages.

I am a machine churning out quotas, an automaton in the kitchen, doing what is expected of me… But I am exhausted, and the pleasure of the unknown has disappeared. All I do is follow a recipe to its logical conclusion. — Tanya Bush, Will This Make You Happy

I had to laugh at myself recently, in a story I shared in this podcast episode. I was making fried rice—a dish I’ve cooked for decades—and I actually pulled out my own cookbook to do it. There I was, about to measure the tamari, even though aside from testing that recipe, I have never measured tamari for fried rice in my life. I wrote right there in the book that the joy of the dish is the play at the stove. And there I was, discarding my own intuition for what the author—ha, myself—was telling me to do.

That’s the pull recipes have over us. We cease to be the expert. The expert is on the page.

My podcast guest Katerina Pavlakis, an intuitive cooking coach, called it the “cult of the recipe”—and the way it creates a kind of learned helplessness, where, if we’re not told what to do, we freeze. It’s like relying on Google Maps so completely to reach a favorite place that we never learn the way for ourselves.

This is what COOK FREE is about. (Check out the video snippet.)

Starting this week, I’m kicking off a new series that invites you to step away from the recipe and trust yourself in the kitchen (there will be regular recipes sprinkled throughout the summer as well). The recipes here will change shape—less precise measurement, more sensory cue. Think of them as a loving framework: something to work within, not follow to the letter. The hope is that you become the head chef, guided by your own senses and intuition rather than the details on the page.

Intuitive cooking takes three things: courage, trust, and play. Courage helps us trust ourselves (and that’s what intuition is all about), and playfulness gets us out of perfectionist mindsets or habits. We’ll be exploring these in greater detail throughout the summer.

And here’s something I want you to know: intuitive cooking isn’t really about creativity. It’s about intimacy. It can be incredibly simple—nut butter on toast, a grilled cheese browning in butter. But the magic comes when you’re fully present with it. When the drizzle of honey is just so, for your own delight. When the smell of butter browning pulls your focus right here. It isn’t something to achieve or perform. There’s no goal. But there is far more pleasure.

I love cooking in an almost secret way now, wanting mostly to do nothing—not develop a recipe or present the most beautiful dish—but make each minute decision, to salt this much, adjust this flame, add this much oil of this type and so on. — Tamar Adler, Feast on Your Life

If you’re enjoying today’s newsletter, an easy way to support it is to click the heart in the upper or lower corner. It lets me know you’re here and helps spread the love. ❤️

The recipe

These pounded breaded pork chops (or chicken breasts) are crispy, juicy, and topped with a bright, bitter salad, and are totally adaptable to whatever you have on hand. It’s a favorite date-night dinner, but my kids love it too (and you can play with the salad—my kids love Caesar on top).

This dish is all about the technique, and I’ve included a sensory-rich guide and the rough ingredients you’ll need, with plenty of room to make it your own (you can download a printable version below, or scroll down to the bottom for a text version). Read it through once before you begin, bring a playful attitude, and trust yourself. That’s all you need.

Cook Free Breaded Pork Chops Or Chicken With Bitter Greens Salad 838KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Let me know if you have any thoughts about this series, or if you give this recipe (non-recipe?) a try. I love hearing from you. Also, are any dishes or techniques you’d love to try this summer? Drop them in the comments. And finally, don’t forget to click the heart and let me know you’re here. ❤️

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Go deeper with this podcast episode

Last week’s podcast episode is all about freedom, exploring what it actually feels like in the body, how getting grounded helps us access it, and how tiny moments of remembering are all we need. I’ve listened back to it a few times, needing the reminder myself, because how easily we forget. I hope you’ll give it a listen.

Summer Online Classes with Kripalu

I’m so excited to be teaching a 3-part online cooking series with Kripalu this summer where we’ll be cooking seasonal recipes that can be adapted to your pleasure. Can’t make it live? Each class is available as a replay at your convenience.

Register Here

I’ll be taking next week off—resting, wandering, and filling the well—and will be back in July with more. In the meantime, sending you loads of hugs, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

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Pounded Breaded Pork Chops with Bitter Greens Salad (COOK FREE SERIES)

This dish is a celebration of contrasts—warm, crispy meat topped with a bright and crunchy bitter salad. The salad is made using this one-bowl method, and you can use any greens or vegetables you love (play with it!). Read through the technique entirely before beginning, and trust your intuition as you go.

Ingredients (feel free to adjust according to what you have and like!)

Boneless pork chops (1/2 inch thick) or chicken breasts

Fresh or dried herbs (rosemary, thyme, sage, Italian seasonings)

Garlic

Lemon

Dijon mustard

Honey

Olive oil

Radicchio (or other bitter greens)

Crunchy lettuce (like green leaf, romaine, or little gem)

Cubed cheese, such as manchego, parmesan, provolone, aged goat cheese, gruyere

Toasted nuts or seeds, such as pine nuts, pumpkin seeds, chopped pecans, walnuts, almonds

Flour (regular or gluten-free)

Eggs

Panko breadcrumbs (regular or gluten-free)

Take a deep breath. Here you are in your kitchen. Let’s play.

You’ll want to use 1/2-inch thick boneless pork chops, or you can use chicken breasts for this dish. Working with one chop at a time, place it on a cutting board, cover it with plastic wrap, and use the flat side of a meat mallet (or a rolling pin) to pound it to a 1/4-inch thickness (now’s a good time to breathe out any frustrations from your day—let them go). Repeat with the rest of the chops.

Season the chops on both sides with salt and pepper and a smattering of herbs—you can use chopped fresh woody herbs (such as rosemary, thyme, and/or sage) or dried herbs (such as Italian seasoning or thyme).

Prep your salad before frying. In a large salad bowl add 1 large smashed garlic clove and rub it around a bit. Add the juice of half lemon, a spoonful of Dijon mustard, a drizzle of honey, and a few glugs of olive oil (aim for equal parts lemon and oil). Season with salt and pepper. Whisk the dressing to combine and give it a taste—it should be bright and happy, but make sure it tastes good to you. You can remove the garlic clove or leave it in for more flavor. Pile chopped radicchio and lettuce in the bowl (don’t toss with the dressing), and add cubed cheese and a smattering of toasted nuts or seeds. Season the salad with salt and pepper and let it sit while you fry the chops.

Set up a breading station using three shallow bowls—one with flour, one with beaten eggs (1 egg for 2 chops, or 2 eggs for 4 chops), and panko breadcrumbs (if you have any grated parmesan on hand, you can add that to the bowl with the panko). Season each bowl with salt and pepper. Just eyeball the quantities—if you have to refill the bowls during the breading, that’s perfectly fine.

Dunk the chops in the flour, shake to remove the excess, followed by the egg wash, followed by the panko. Arrange them on a piece of parchment paper.

Heat 1/4-inch of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Test to see if the oil is hot enough by flicking a piece of breading into the pan—it should start to sizzle immediately. Gently lay the chops in the oil (you’ll likely only be able to cook two at a time). Cook until the crust is crisp and browned like amber honey. The oil should be at a constant bubble with a steady sizzle—if it starts to quiet down, turn up the heat, or if it’s too frenetic, turn it down.

Flip the chops over and cook until browned on the other side. Likely they’ll be cooked through at this point, but you can check the internal temperature to be sure (145˚F for pork chops and 165˚F for chicken).

Transfer the chops to a cooling rack to drain, and season them with salt.

Toss the salad in the bowl to coat in the dressing. Give it a taste and adjust the flavorings if needed (more oil? lemon? seasonings?). Arrange the chops on plates and pile the salad on top, showing some of the golden crispy meat underneath. Take a moment to appreciate what you’ve done (no matter how it looks). Savor.