Cucumber Salmon Sushi Salad + Divine Timing

Sushi night meets lazy dinner vibes in this salad of salted cucumbers, buttery avocado, crumbled seaweed, sesame seeds, flaked salmon (or chicken or tofu!) and a punchy vinegar-ginger dressing.

Hello my dears,

I came up with a version of this cucumber salad last year, but it never made it into the newsletter lineup, despite being on repeat in our kitchen. Turns out, it was just waiting for its moment.

A couple of weeks ago the heat index hit 105°F here in the Hudson Valley. Our garden was bursting with cucumbers and I remembered that recipe from last year, saved in a folder on my computer. I whipped up the salad to serve alongside grilled salmon, but the thought of a proper plated dinner felt impossible. Instead, I flaked the salmon straight into the cool, crunchy salad, piled everything over sushi rice, and let the punchy dressing seep into the grains. In that heat, it wasn’t just dinner—it was salvation. And just like that, a new family favorite was born.

Divine timing

I’ve been thinking a lot about divine timing lately. It’s a phrase that’s often thrown around in spiritual communities, and it can feel like woo-woo justification for the stuff that happens in our life. However, when I look back at my life—at all those little puzzle pieces that make up the mosaic of who I am—of course the timing was divine. I don’t mean that there’s an entity dictating what happens in my life, but rather that I’m evolving at exactly the right time.

It’s a hard thing to swallow, really. To give ourselves the grace of patience. To not compare ourselves to other people who seem more evolved or put together. To surrender that persistent desire to control our lives for the sweetness of trusting that whatever life rolls out, we will have the capacity to handle it.

This newsletter was born only after I’d burned out as a blogger, fallen inexplicably ill, and known I had to find a new path—without the faintest idea of what that would be. The year before the burn-out, the title Mind, Body, Spirit, Food emerged in a conversation with my husband, and I loved it so much I typed it into a Word document and saved it on my desktop, where it sat quietly for over twelve months. It wasn’t until I stopped blogging—pausing work to heal—that I remembered the title, and the seed of this newsletter took root.

The thing is, I wasn’t ready to write it—until I was. That same title now graces the cover of my new book. Who could have guessed? Definitely not me. Looking back, it feels divine, no matter how impossible it felt in the moment.

(These essays themselves feel divinely timed, in that I can’t force them, they have to bubble up. I’m currently writing a draft of this newsletter at my kitchen counter, paused in the process of making a quesadilla for lunch—it just came!).

Even in the hardest of times—when it’s felt like our worlds were falling apart—we’ve been able to handle it. Life’s events consistently helped us evolve, even when we had no idea where the hell we were going.

Think back to the puzzle pieces of your own life. Every step—whether challenging or joyful—has led you right here, to this exact moment, carrying your beautifully unique set of skills and experiences. And if you’re wondering, “What beautifully unique skills?”—trust me, they’re there, and they’re yours alone.

Intuition and patience

I’m not a patient person. I’m an Aries sun and have three planets in Aries (I’m also a Pisces rising and have been told by two astrologists that this lifetime is about moving away from warrior energy into goddess energy—or rather, about channeling my inherent fire towards my evolution towards softness; in other words, I’m a walking paradox). Divine timing requires patience. I have to constantly remind myself to pause. To not jump into something just because it’s in front of me.

Like, not posting a cucumber salad recipe because it just didn’t feel like the right time. Or tucking a title I loved into a document on my desktop, even though I had no idea if it would ever come to anything.

So here we are. With favorite new salad that feels divinely timed, in that if I had pushed it out last summer it wouldn’t have evolved into what it was meant to be. I wouldn’t even be sharing it with you had I not been sweating in my kitchen one night, listening to the calls of my body.

Invitation

My invitation for you this week is to look at where you’re pushing life, and where you can soften a bit, trusting in its unfolding. What if you are exactly where you need to be, in this exact moment? Can you trust that your evolution is happening without having to know where it’s going?

We can start by practicing in the kitchen (oh, what a great feeding ground!). If you’ve found you’ve been pushing yourself to eat a certain way or at certain times, perhaps you can release those reins a bit this week. Instead of planning all your meals, try creating one or two in the moment. Stand at the fridge. Listen to the call of your body. Hear its desires. Flow with what shows up, trusting it will be exactly what you need.

The recipe

You can download a printable PDF of the recipe here (I’ve also included text and JPEG versions of the recipe below):