These savory meat pies feature a buttery, flaky crust and a juicy meat filling that’s spiced with curry powder, allspice, garlic and ginger. They’re gloriously imperfect and supremely delicious—perfect for summer picnics, al fresco dinners, or anytime you’re craving serious pleasure.

Hello my dears,

Before we get into today’s recipe I wanted to share something that I read last week and loved. I think you’re going to love it too.

The passage came from Jasmine Nnenna ’s recent newsletter titled, Business & Pleasure: A New Era of Work and Worth. If you’re an entrepreneur craving a more heartfelt, human approach to business, you’re going to love her work. (Also, Jas has been on my podcast twice—here and here—and both episodes are among the most popular to date!)

In the newsletter she wrote:

Pleasure is an indicator, not an indulgence. If something feels deeply pleasurable—whether it’s a design, a conversation, a project—that’s a sign it’s aligned for you. Follow the pleasure, not the pressure.

Follow the pleasure, not the pressure.

Woah.

Her words felt like a deep sigh (or, more honestly, like a pie in the face—startling but delicious). You see, I read the newsletter right after I had gotten off a publicity kickoff call for my new cookbook (side note: we just finalized the cover design, and I can’t wait to share it with you soon!). Although the book doesn’t come out until January, the publicity push starts now… crazy, right?

This is the part of the process I’ve been dreading. I hate marketing and promotion. As soon as the call ended, the weight of everything I “have to do” slithered onto my shoulders like a heavy, unwelcome shroud.

Jas’s words were a lightbulb moment—they reminded me of my own agency.

This season on the podcast, I’ve been exploring the idea of thriving (here and here). And here’s what I’m starting to understand: thriving isn’t something that’s handed to us—it’s something we create. The responsibility (or maybe the privilege?) is ours. Often, it’s not about sweeping changes, but the smallest shifts. Tiny choices. Brief moments of joy. What if we let pleasure—not pressure—be our compass?

Jas reminded me that I have a choice. Instead of collapsing under the weight of what I “should” be doing to publicize the book—a script often based on what others have done—I can choose a different path. What if I followed pleasure instead of pressure in bringing this book into the world?

It’s damn worth trying.

So here’s my invitation for you this week: follow your pleasure. Whether it’s in the work you do or the everyday tasks on your to-do list, can you tune in to what lights you up? Instead of buckling under the pressure of all you have to do, can you invite the spark of joy guide you? (While it seems counterintuitive, I’ve discovered that the stuff still gets done, but with a hell of a lot more ease.)

If we let pleasure be our compass my sweet cherry tomatoes, where will it take us?

Well, for me, it led to meat pies.

Gloriously Imperfect Meat Pies

My girls and I have been watching the new season of Top Chef, and several weeks ago the chefs had to make Jamaican beef patties as part of their “quick fire” challenge. I hadn’t eaten a meat pie in fifteen years (when I had to cut out gluten), and after the episode I couldn’t stop thinking about them. I was daydreaming, daily, about meat pies (welcome to my brain).

Five days later I stood in my kitchen with a pound of ground bison, about to prep meatballs, but stopped in my tracks. Could I possibly make meat pies?

I decided to follow my pleasure.

Here’s the thing about this recipe, while the chefs we watched created perfectly shaped, beautiful pies, this is not what we’re making. Nor are we making traditional Jamaican beef patties. No, this recipe was born from ingredients I had on hand, assembled without any attachment to perfectionism (or judges to criticize). These, my friends, are gloriously imperfect meat pies.

The dough is based on my foolproof pie crust, with curry powder, turmeric and allspice for savory depth. The filling, inspired by Jamaican patties, incorporates onion, garlic, ginger, and more spices. The result is a meat pie with a supremely flaky, buttery crust and a richly spiced, juicy filling.

Oh, the pleasure.

Juni has announced this her favorite new meal ever, and guess what; they’re even better than my daydreams. I hope you’ll love them too.

Recipe tips

This recipe is a bit of a project but it can be broken down into steps. The dough can be made days (or even months) ahead of time, and the filling can be refrigerated overnight. Here are some more tips, including important tips for rolling out and shaping the pies:

A small rolling pin is helpful to roll out the rounds of dough, but a large pin works too if that’s all you have! Just be sure to flour the rolling pin and parchment paper as needed to prevent sticking. Also, if your kitchen is warm, refrigerate the rolled dough before assembling.

If you’re gluten-free, I highly suggest using Cup4Cup Gluten-Free Flour in the dough, as it performs better than any other store-bought brand I’ve tested (if you’re not gluten-free you can use regular all-purpose flour).

If you don’t have a food processor you can use your hands to make the pastry dough. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, curry powder, baking powder, turmeric, allspice and salt, then sprinkle the cold butter over top. Use your fingers or a pastry cutter to smear the dough into the flour, working until the mixture is well combined and crumbly with larger pea-sized chunks of butter. Drizzle the apple cider vinegar over top, followed by about three-fourths of the water. Stir the water into the flour mixture using a fork, adding more water as needed until the dough looks shaggy but holds together when pinched (it might still look floury, and that’s okay).

Tips for rolling out the dough and assembling

If the dough starts to crack while rolling, patch it back together. Make sure that the parchment and rolling pin are well floured to prevent sticking.

Pick up and rotate the dough as you roll—this will give you a more even, round shape and will prevent the dough from sticking (feel free to use your hands to nudge the dough into a circle if it starts looking wonky).

Transfer each round to a parchment-lined baking sheet as you go (I do 3 to a baking sheet—they will overlap slightly).

If the dough cracks when you fold it over the filling, just patch it back together! Remember, we don’t care how it looks.

Relax your shoulders; you’re doing great!

Let me know if you have any questions about the recipe or thoughts about today’s essay. I love hearing from you. ❤️

Wishing you a wonderful weekend, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love. Go follow your pleasure!

xo, Nicki

Perfectly Imperfect Curried Meat Pies (Gluten Free)

These meat pies feature a buttery, flaky crust and a juicy meat filling that’s spiced with curry powder, allspice, garlic and ginger. The recipe is loosely inspired from Jamaican beef patties but was born from ingredients I had on hand. The pastry is adapted from this foolproof pie dough recipe, but incorporates a touch of curry powder, turmeric, allspice and baking powder, which gives it a slightly fluffier texture (you can use gluten-free flour or regular all-purpose flour in the dough—see the tips). You can make the filling the day before, and the pie dough can be frozen months ahead. Be sure to check out the recipe tips above!

Pastry

2 1/2 cups (326g / 11.5oz) Cup4Cup brand gluten-free flour (*see the tips), OR 2 ½ cups (319g / 11.25oz) regular all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 tablespoon sugar

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons curry powder

1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

2 sticks (227g / 8oz) cold unsalted butter (preferably a European style butter, such as Kerrygold), cut into ½-inch dice

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1/3-1/2 cup cold water

Filling

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 pound lean ground beef or bison

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2-3 garlic cloves (depending on how much you like garlic), minced

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 cup ketchup

1/2 cup beef or chicken broth

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs (gluten-free or regular)

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Hot sauce, to taste

1 egg, beaten (for brushing the pies)

Make the pastry

Put the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, curry powder, turmeric, and allspice in a food processor (see the tips for a version made by hand), and pulse to combine. Sprinkle the cold butter over the flour in the food processor. Pulse until the mixture looks crumbly with larger, pea-sized chunks of butter (those chunks of butter equal a flaky crust!).

Drizzle the apple cider vinegar over top of the flour mixture. Turn the machine on and immediately start drizzling cold water through the feed tube. Stop the machine once the mixture starts to come together and looks shaggy. Give the dough a pinch—if it sticks together, it’s ready to go. If not, turn the machine on again and drizzle in a bit more water. You might not need all of the water—you’re looking for a shaggy, slightly floury dough, not a cohesive ball.

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured piece of parchment paper and shape it into a ball (use the edges of the parchment to help bring the dough together). If you’re making the pies day-of, divide the dough into 6 small even balls (if you’re making it ahead of time and freezing it, you can form the dough into 1 large ball for ease of storage). Wrap the balls in plastic wrap and refrigerate them for 30 minutes or up to 1 day. Do Ahead: The dough can be frozen for up to 3 months (be sure to wrap it tightly to prevent freezer burn; thaw it in the refrigerator overnight before using).

Make the filling

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef, and season with salt and pepper. Break up the meat with a wooden spoon. Cook, stirring occasionally, until it’s mostly browned, about 4-5 minutes. Add the onion, garlic and ginger, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is tender, about 3-5 minutes.

Stir in the curry powder, allspice and ketchup. Cook for a minute or two to let the spices bloom, then stir in the broth. Bring the broth to a boil, scraping up any bits on the bottom of the pan, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Cook, stirring often, until the liquid is mostly evaporated. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the panko breadcrumbs and scallions. Season the mixture generously with salt and pepper, and stir in hot sauce to taste. (I like to be generous with the hot sauce so that the filling has a slight kick, but you do you! You could also go for fresh or dried chiles). Transfer the filling to a bowl and let it cool (you can pop the bowl in the fridge to cool it faster). Do Ahead: The filling can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 day before using.

Assemble and bake the pies

Preheat the oven to 350˚F (175˚C). Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. If the dough has been in the fridge for several hours, let it sit at room temperature until slightly softened, about 10-30 minutes.

Divide the dough into 6 even-ish balls if the dough isn’t divided already. Roll out each ball on a piece of floured parchment paper, flouring the rolling pin and dough as needed to prevent sticking, into a 7-inch round (it should be 1/8-inch thick). If the dough cracks when you’re rolling, just patch it back together. It can take a bit of practice, but remember, you’re not aiming for perfection (it’s okay if the dough isn’t perfectly circular). Arrange the rounds on the parchment-lined baking sheet (it’s okay if they overlap slightly). If the dough starts to get warm and sticky, refrigerate it for a few minutes.

Spoon the meat filling over half of each round of dough (I like to make nice full pies, but you will probably have a few tablespoons of filling leftover—chef’s treat!). Fold the dough over to create a half moon, then pinch and fold the dough together. If any of the dough tears when forming the pies, patch it back up. Using the tines of a fork, press the edges to seal (flour the fork if needed). The appearance isn’t so important—you’re just aiming to seal the dough tightly. Arrange the pies on the prepared baking sheets. Refrigerate the pies for 5 minutes.

Brush each pie lightly with beaten egg (this is going to help seal the pies and give them a shiny appearance, but you could use heavy cream instead). If your kitchen is warm, refrigerate the pies for 5 more minutes before baking.

Bake the pies until they’re lightly golden around the edges, 25-30 minutes, rotating the pans halfway through. Let the pies cool for 5-10 minutes before serving. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Do Ahead: The pies can sit at room temperature for up to 8 hours before serving. Store leftovers in the refrigerator.