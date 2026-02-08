Eating the Tangerine + Curried Squash & Cauliflower Stew

“Chuck it all in the pot and forget about it.” Today’s streamlined stew is heady with curry paste and lime, studded with succulent squash, tender cauliflower, coconut milk, and protein-rich chickpeas—and it only needs 15 minutes to simmer.

Get the full archive of over 150 recipes (all of which are naturally gluten-free)—including breakfasts, main dishes, sides, desserts, and more—in the recipe index.

Hello my dears,

Last week my friend Agnes texted me a screen shot of a passage called “Eating a tangerine,” in Thich Nhat Hanh’s book, The Miracle of Mindfulness. A few hours later as I slipped into bed, my eye caught How to Eat, on my nightstand, also by Thich Nhat Hanh, which had been sitting there for over five months without ever being cracked open. I randomly opened its pages, landing on a passage called, “Snack meditation.” It was the exact same story, paraphrased differently, but with the same message.

Without understanding why at the time, I knew I was meant to share it with you.

Eating the tangerine

Here’s what Thich Nhat Hanh writes:

A young friend once asked me to teach him about the practice of mindfulness. I offered him a tangerine, but he continued telling me about his many projects—his work for peace, social justice, and so on. While he was eating, he was thinking and talking. He peeled the tangerine and tossed the sections into his mouth and quickly chewed and swallowed. I said, “Jim, stop! Eat your tangerine.” He looked at and understood. So he stopped talking and began to eat much more slowly and mindfully. He separated each of the remaining sections, smelled their beautiful fragrance, put one section at a time into his mouth, and felt all the juices surrounding his tongue. What is the purpose of eating a tangerine? It is to eat the tangerine. During the time you eat the tangerine, eating that tangerine is the most important thing in your life.

During the time you eat the tangerine, eating that tangerine is the most important thing in your life.

I wonder what would happen if we approached all our meals with that level of presence. Pleasure would be magnified, surely (I can smell the sweet fragrance of that tangerine as I type). But also, that level of presence opens the door to clarity.

On clarity

Clarity is a theme that keeps showing up for me this month—in my meals, in my walks, and in my meditations. I’ve been feeling the tension between wanting to do all the things and the reality that my body and mind get easily overwhelmed (cue me scrolling on Instagram last week at 8pm—oiy), leaving me unfocused and ungrounded. I’m realizing that clarity doesn’t come from taking in more, but from pausing long enough to return to myself.

In other words, clarity isn’t about doing more or figuring everything out—it’s about being present enough to know what actually matters in the moment we’re in. It’s about discernment. When I’m overwhelmed or exhausted, that clarity slips—I lose my footing, my sense of proportion, my ability to respond rather than react. But when I slow down, even briefly—while chopping vegetables, stirring a pot, or taking a few mindful bites—something steadies. The noise quiets. I can feel where I am again.

And it’s from that steadied place—calm in mind and body—that meaningful action becomes possible.

A simpler way

This week’s recipe is another simplified dish—a recipe pared down to its essentials. Like this shortcut slow cooker chicken noodle soup, I developed it in the fall during a whirlwind season (not realizing how much I would need it now). It’s the kind of thing you can chuck into a pot and forget about, although it only needs to simmer for about 15 minutes, making for a quick weeknight supper. The stew is rich with squash, cauliflower, and creamy coconut milk. Red curry paste brings depth and warmth, while lime zest and cilantro brighten everything at the end. Once you get the hang of the method, you can ditch the recipe and riff as you please.

We’ve eaten the stew numerous times—for lunch on Thanksgiving (when my mother-in-law begged for the recipe—thank you Tina for encouraging me to write it up!), for dinner after a week of holiday traveling, on random Wednesday nights when the kids schedules go late. I currently have a quart tucked in the freezer for James and the girls this week, since I’m heading to the West Coast on book tour today.

Making the stew is simple, but eating it can be simple too.

Making and eating the stew

When cooking, think of the tangerine. Just be in it. Standing at your counter, chopping, stirring. If it’s helpful, set the intention: I will be present.

When it’s time to eat, spoon it into your mouth and let it be the most important thing in your life. There’s nothing but this, right now.

Being here

The original passage Agnes sent me has a different ending that’s stayed with me—one that feels uncomfortably relevant to these times. Hanh writes that years later, when Jim went to prison for his activism, he sent him a short letter:

Do you remember the tangerine we shared when we were together? Your being there is like the tangerine. Eat it and be one with it. Tomorrow it will be no more.

I keep thinking about that—about how presence isn’t an escape from reality, but a way of inhabiting it fully, even when it’s hard.

Eat the stew. Be here for it. Let it nourish you. And then, when it’s time, take the next step. This moment, right now, is what we have.

Invitations this week

Get present. Choose a meal to cook and eat with an intention to be fully present. Make it the most important thing in the world!

Use your senses. Engage all of your senses as you cook and eat. Smell, taste, listen, touch.

Open to wonder. When we’re fully present, we open the door to wonder (like we talked about last week with those crispy baked quesasdillas). Kick that door open.

If you’re enjoying today’s newsletter, could you take a second to tap the ❤️ button in the top left or bottom left of this newsletter? It lets me know you’re here and helps spread the love. Thank you!

I love this community.

What a wonderful night meeting some of you, sharing stories, and chatting about my book and mindful cooking with Sarah Copeland (of Edible Living) in Cold Spring, NY last week. West Coast, I’m coming for you next! Seattle, San Francisco, and Napa are up first this week. From there, I’ll make a stop in Arizona before spending the last weekend of the month at Kripalu (only a couple of spots left!). You’ll find all the links below.

My Glazed Meatball Lettuce Wraps recipe is featured in Georgia Freedman’s wonderful newsletter this week, and you can meet us both at Omnivore Books in San Francisco on Tuesday!

Mind, Body, Spirit, Food is available at bookstores nationwide (including my beloved local bookstore, Split Rock Books!), as well as on Bookshop, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.

Chocolate loving

Chocolate Almond Cake, Chocolate Skillet Spoon Cake, Brownies, Chocolate Pudding Pie, Crackle Cake, No-Bake Chocolate Tart

With Valentine’s Day on Saturday, I couldn’t resist sharing a few of my favorite gluten-free chocolate desserts. P.S. We make this cheese fondue with the kids every year for dinner, and I surprised them with an early Valentine’s meal this week—so much fun and a welcome break from the winter doldrums. ❤️

Today’s recipe

As a thank you for all your support, paid subscriptions are 25% off this week. I’m deeply grateful for each of you—this work exists because of you.

Get 25% off for 1 year