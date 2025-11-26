“Make it Joyful”—Easy Hosting for the Holidays and Beyond

Hello my dears,

Today I’m joined by the delightful Dan Pelosi to talk about gathering with confidence, feeding the people we love, and making the holidays simpler and more joyful. You might know Dan from his wildly popular social media feed—GrossyPelosi—or from his bestselling cookbooks, Let’s Eat, and new this fall, Let’s Party: Recipes and Menus for Celebrating Every Day. He’s also a contributor to New York Times Cooking, and appears regularly on Good Morning America.

Dan grew up in a big Italian American–Portuguese American family where cooking for 30 was a Tuesday. He tells the story of becoming “house mom” during a year in Rome, how a design-and-marketing brain met a stocked pantry during the pandemic, and why his work still begins with joy.

We get into the nuts and bolts of hosting: how to plan a menu that lets you be present, what actually needs to be hot (spoiler: not much), why appetizers are optional, host and hostess gifts, what makes a good guest, the after-party rituals that reset your home and your nervous system, and so much more.

Dan also describes his now famous holiday cookie party, which is a low lift way to host a festive holiday gathering. He’s shared his recipe for Pignoli Cookies below!

Let’s Party, by Dan Pelosi. Photo credit: Johnny Miller.

Giveaway!

As a holiday gift to you, I’m giving away a copy of Dan’s new book - simply leave a comment below with your favorite holiday cookie to enter to win (continental US only). The winner will be chosen on December 6th!

Listen + watch

You can listen to (or watch) today’s episode right here, or, better yet, subscribe to the podcast in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, or You Tube.

Highlights from our conversation

Practice > performance. Hosting is a muscle. Start small and start now. A picnic blanket or pizza with a homemade salad count.

Presence over perfect. “If you’re expecting perfection, that’s the most boring route.” Curate a menu you can actually enjoy and let the rest be human.

Rethink “appetizers.” If guests arrive at 7, plan to eat at 7:30. Offer a small bowl of spiced nuts or one dip with veggies. Don’t feed people before you feed people.

Temperature truths. Stop trying to bring everything to the table blazing hot. Mix hot, warm, room-temp, and cold dishes so you can breathe.

Cook ahead to be there. Dan’s happiest place is cooking for the party before the party. Do 90% ahead; leave one easy flourish for when guests arrive.

Delegate with love. Invite the playlist friend, the great talker, and the person who secretly loves doing dishes. People want to help.

After everyone leaves… Reclaim your space with a 15–20 minute reset. Do only the few tasks that help you sleep. The rest can wait for coffee time.

If you enjoy today’s episode, please support the show! This ad-free space exists because of community like you. You can help by sharing the episode, leaving a rating in your podcast app, or becoming a paid subscriber for just a few dollars a month. Subscribers get access to the full recipe archive, cooking classes, discounts on one-on-one sessions, bonus content, and more. Annual subscriptions are currently on sale for 30% off! ❤️

I’d love to hear your thoughts about today’s episode. Also, don’t forget to comment with your your favorite holiday cookie to enter to win a free copy of Dan’s new book, which make for a lovely holiday gift for yourself or a loved one (the winner will be chosen on December 6th).

With love,

Nicki

Links and resources mentioned in the show:

A tradition to borrow: the Holiday Cookie Party

Let’s Party, by Dan Pelosi. Photo credit: Johnny Miller

In the center of Dan’s book is his now-famous cookie party—invite your guests to bring their favorite holiday cookie. Roll out brown paper, then have your guests line up the cookies in rows and write their name underneath each. The party becomes an opportunity for sharing—stories and recipes. Below you’ll find Dan’s Pignoli Cookies, which are wildly simple (five ingredients and naturally gluten-free!) and deeply festive.

Pignoli Cookies

by Dan Pelosi

Recipe reprinted with permission from Let’s Party by Dan Pelosi © 2025. Published by Union Square & Co., an imprint of Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group. Photography by Johnny Miller.

Pignoli cookies are the royalty of Italian sweets, gracing every Maria’s holiday cookie tray with their presence. These beauties, encrusted in toasty pine nuts on the outside, are known for next-level chewiness on the inside. You’ll probably notice pignoli (those are pine nuts, for the unacquainted) and almond paste aren’t the cheapest ingredients I’ve ever had you use . . . but trust me, they’re worth every penny. Bite into these and feel like the queen you are!

Makes 50 cookies

24 ounces almond paste, refrigerated

11/2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup powdered sugar

2 large egg whites

16 ounces pine nuts

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a rimmed sheet pan (or two, or three) with parchment paper.

2. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the almond paste,

granulated sugar, powdered sugar, and egg whites. Beat on medium speed until just combined into a sticky dough, about 2 minutes.

3. Pour the pine nuts into a small bowl. Scoop up 1 tablespoon of dough, roll into a ball, then roll through the pine nuts, pressing to adhere. Set on the prepared sheet pans. Repeat with the remaining dough, spacing them 1 inch apart.

4. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the cookies are golden brown. Let the cookies cool completely before serving.

Make Ahead: The pignoli dough can be tightly wrapped with cling wrap and refrigerated up to 3 days or frozen up to 1 month, then thawed overnight in the fridge.