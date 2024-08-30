Hello my friends,

School starts for us on Tuesday, and to celebrate, we’re making cake. Chocolate cake. Chocolate cake that’s ultra rich with pockets of chocolate and a rich ganache frosting AND that happens to be filled with zucchini (for moisture!) AND that’s naturally sweetened (for flavor!). It’s the perfect after-school snack with a cold glass of milk or celebratory dessert with a scoop of ice cream.

This week I'm offering a back-to-school discount on paid subscriptions. This work is completely funded by community support (it couldn't happen without you!); if you've been thinking of upgrading, now's a great time. Paid subscribers have access to all of the posts, the full recipe archive, bonus newsletters, the ability to comment and request recipes, and more. Thank you so much for your support. 💚

There’s something about September that feels exciting. While I’ll be missing summer, I’m also ready for the first glimpses of fall—darker nights, trees turning dusty green then amber, the return of my favorite hoodie, and the consistency of routine (see last year’s post below).

I’m also excited about more baking. While I bake year-round, September signifies the start of something special—a renewed interest in being near the warmth of the oven; the comfort of puttering about the kitchen; the smells of sugar, spices and chocolate weaving through the house.

In lieu of an essay today I have a short video for you, which unintentionally ties perfectly into my last newsletter about using cooking as a tool to help us ground into the present moment. If we invite it, baking can become a form of meditation—an opportunity to clear our heads and connect to our bodies and senses. Meditation doesn’t have to look like sitting in a quiet room with our eyes closed. It can be as simple as stirring a batter with a clear mind, embodied and fully present. (And, best of all, unlike with traditional meditation, you’re left with something delicious at the end).

p.s. I usually hate grating zucchini!

Double Chocolate Zucchini Cake

As you may know, I’m on team pie when it comes to desserts, but this is the kind of cake I absolutely adore. It’s wholesome but richly flavored, not overly sweet but insanely satisfying, and easy to make. I hope you’ll love it too. Please let me know if you give it a try, or if you have any questions!

You can download a PDF of the recipe below (I’ve also included text and JPEG versions of the recipe at the bottom of the newsletter):

Recipe tips:

As always, I highly suggest investing in an inexpensive kitchen scale if you do any kind of baking, but especially for gluten-free baking. It’s far more accurate (no more tough cakes!) and easier too.

When you measure the grated zucchini, fill the cup (after grating) but don’t pack it in (or, better yet, weigh it). Be sure to squeeze the zucchini dry in a towel after measuring.

Full-fat Greek yogurt lends more moisture (and some protein) to the cake. For a dairy-free version, use a thick unsweetened coconut yogurt, such as Cocojune brand and use coconut milk in the ganache frosting.

The cake gets its structure from gluten-free flour (I use Bob’s Red Mill 1-to-1 GF flour —if you use another brand make sure it contains xanthan gum), but you can use regular all-purpose flour instead. Almond flour provides moisture (don’t swap out the almond flour for regular flour).

I prefer baking with cacao powder , which has a richer chocolate flavor than regular cocoa powder and is also higher in antioxidants, but you can use any good quality cocoa powder.

The texture of the cake gets even better with time, so if you can make it a few hours ahead, do so! You can even make it a day ahead. It can be stored at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Watch how the recipe comes together in this video:

The cake would make for a fine dessert for a Labor Day potluck or feast, and I’ve featured some of my favorite Labor Day meal ideas below.

I’ll be back on Tuesday with the first episode of Season 4 of the podcast (!), but in the meantime, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

Double Chocolate Zucchini Cake

This tender chocolate cake features pockets of chocolate, a rich chocolate ganache frosting, and a secret stash of zucchini for moisture. It has a rich chocolate flavor without being overly sweet (it’s sweetened with just maple syrup and coconut sugar) and is the kind of cake you can savor as a snack with an ice cold glass of milk or for dessert with a scoop of ice cream. When measuring the zucchini, the cup should be full but not packed (weigh it if you have a scale). Also, be sure to squeeze out as much liquid as possible (after measuring). The texture of the cake becomes a bit more supple and tender with time (much like me, lol), so I recommend making it a few hours ahead—you can even make it the day before. If you’re not gluten-free you can use regular all-purpose flour but keep the almond flour, as it provides moisture. Some people like to sprinkle their slices with flaky sea salt (my hand is raised), but you do you!

Makes: 1 8x8-inch cake

Wet ingredients

1 cup (130g) shredded zucchini (about 1 medium zucchini)

1/2 cup (120g) plain Greek yogurt (or you can use a thick unsweetened coconut yogurt, such as Cocojune brand)

1/2 cup (165g) maple syrup

1/3 cup (55g) coconut sugar

1/4 cup (52g) neutral vegetable oil (such as avocado or grapeseed oil)

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract

Dry ingredients

1 cup (148g) gluten free flour (such as Bob’s Red Mill 1-to-1 Gluten Free Flour or King Arthur Measure for Measure)

1/2 cup (55g) almond flour

1/2 cup (50g) cacao powder (or good quality cocoa powder), see tips

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 cup bittersweet chocolate chips

Frosting

1/2 cup bittersweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons heavy cream or full-fat coconut milk

Preheat the oven to 350˚F (175˚C). Spray an 8x8-inch pan with cooking spray or rub it with oil. Line the pan crosswise with parchment paper (this will make it easy to remove the cake after it’s baked, although you can skip this step and serve the cake directly from the pan if you prefer).

Combine the wet ingredients

Spread the shredded zucchini out on a clean kitchen towel or double layer of paper towels, and squeeze out as much liquid as possible.

Transfer the zucchini to a large bowl and add the Greek yogurt, maple syrup, coconut sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla paste. Whisk to combine.

Combine the dry ingredients

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, almond flour, cacao powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. If there are any clumps of almond flour or cacao powder, break them up with your fingers.

Finish the cake and bake

Scrape the dry ingredients into the bowl with the wet ingredients, and use a rubber spatula to stir until just evenly combined (don’t over-mix the batter). Fold in the chocolate chips. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and spread it in an even layer. Bake the cake until the top is lightly cracked, and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean (unless you hit a chocolate chip), about 25-30 minutes.

Transfer the pan to a rack and let the cake cool for 10 minutes. Run a thin knife along the edges, then use the parchment handles to transfer the cake to the rack. Let the cake cool completely.

Make the frosting

Combine the chocolate chips and cream in a small microwave safe bowl or double boiler. If microwaving, cook on high in 5-10 second intervals, stirring between each, until the chocolate is melted and smooth (take care that you don’t overcook the chocolate, otherwise it could turn grainy). If using a double boiler, cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until the chocolate is melted and smooth.

Spread the warm frosting over the cake, and let sit until the frosting is set. Slice the cake, and serve.

Do Ahead: The cake can be stored in an airtight container (or under a cake dome or large bowl) at room temperature for up to 3 days (I don’t recommend refrigerating it, as the texture will turn dry). It can also be frozen for up to 1 month.