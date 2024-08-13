Hello my dears,

Of all the things we make in the summer, eggplant parmesan is probably my very favorite. Maybe it’s because eggplants always seem like magic when they grow in the garden (those shiny orbs!), or because the dish will forever remind me of James (who wooed me with eggplant parm many ages ago), or because it’s just so freaking delicious (all those crusty, cheesy bits! 😍). Regardless, it’s a masterpiece, and it’s far easier to make than you might think. In fact, I’ve never, ever used a recipe to make it, and you don’t need one either.

Below you’ll find a general eggplant parmesan template (okay, it’s kind of a recipe, but once you master it you can move freely forward for eternity, trusting your parm instincts). While the breaded eggplant slices are traditionally fried on the stovetop, I prefer to roast them on racks over sheet pans instead. This not only makes the dish massively easier (no frying in batches or mucking up the stove), but the eggplant also retains more crunch in the finished dish. It’s lighter, in a good way, with plenty of those crusty, cheesy bits.

