Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD

Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Edible Holiday Gifts with Nicki Sizemore and Melina Hammer

Buttercrunch + Florentines!
Nicki Sizemore's avatar
Melina Hammer's avatar
Nicki Sizemore and Melina Hammer
Dec 12, 2025

Hello my friends,

It was such a joy going live today with Melina Hammer to share our favorite giftable treats. Melina showed us how to make her gorgeous oat florentines, and I made my Pistachio Rose Buttercrunch, which, as you’ll see, is far easier than it looks. I’ve unlocked the recipe for everyone—click here to get it. You’ll also find my tips for packing the buttercrunch for gifting.

Pistachio Rose Buttercrunch + The Most Important Gift You'll Give This Season (is to you)

Pistachio Rose Buttercrunch + The Most Important Gift You'll Give This Season (is to you)

Nicki Sizemore
·
December 3, 2024
Read full story

As I mentioned in the live, the buttercrunch is endlessly adaptable, and here are some ways you can make it your own:

  • Swap out the edible rose petals and pistachios for chopped peanuts, almonds, or hazelnuts.

  • Swap out the vanilla for 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract and top with crushed candy canes

  • Swap out the chocolate for melted white chocolate and add the toppings of your choice

Other treats

In the live, I also mentioned these Mini Pecan Tarts, my favorite holiday cookie (tied with these Date Caramel Turtle Cookies). They’re naturally sweetened, a little bit salty, and hide a secret pocket of dark chocolate.

And stay tuned, because in Sunday’s newsletter I’ll be sharing a new Amaretto Cherry Chocolate Trifle, which is a celebratory dessert that invites pure pleasure.

As always, don’t hesitate to pipe in with any questions or comments. I love hearing from you. I’ll be back on Sunday, but in the meantime, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

Leave a comment

xo,
Nicki

Instagram | Recipe Index | Website | More Recipes | Cookbooks

Recent posts

Can making muffins change your life? (Cranberry Cornmeal Muffins, GF)

Can making muffins change your life? (Cranberry Cornmeal Muffins, GF)

Nicki Sizemore
·
Dec 7
Read full story
Where Craft Meets Intention: A Holiday Giveaway!

Where Craft Meets Intention: A Holiday Giveaway!

Nicki Sizemore
·
Nov 30
Read full story
Roasted Radicchio, Brussels Sprouts & Apple Salad (with or without turkey!)

Roasted Radicchio, Brussels Sprouts & Apple Salad (with or without turkey!)

Nicki Sizemore
·
Nov 23
Read full story
Let's Ditch Our Obligations (for a day) + Pumpkin Apple “Anytime” Cake

Let's Ditch Our Obligations (for a day) + Pumpkin Apple “Anytime” Cake

Nicki Sizemore
·
Nov 16
Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nicki Sizemore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture