Edible Holiday Gifts with Nicki Sizemore and Melina Hammer

Hello my friends,

It was such a joy going live today with Melina Hammer to share our favorite giftable treats. Melina showed us how to make her gorgeous oat florentines, and I made my Pistachio Rose Buttercrunch, which, as you’ll see, is far easier than it looks. I’ve unlocked the recipe for everyone—click here to get it. You’ll also find my tips for packing the buttercrunch for gifting.

As I mentioned in the live, the buttercrunch is endlessly adaptable, and here are some ways you can make it your own:

Swap out the edible rose petals and pistachios for chopped peanuts, almonds, or hazelnuts.

Swap out the vanilla for 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract and top with crushed candy canes

Swap out the chocolate for melted white chocolate and add the toppings of your choice

Other treats

In the live, I also mentioned these Mini Pecan Tarts, my favorite holiday cookie (tied with these Date Caramel Turtle Cookies). They’re naturally sweetened, a little bit salty, and hide a secret pocket of dark chocolate.

And stay tuned, because in Sunday’s newsletter I’ll be sharing a new Amaretto Cherry Chocolate Trifle, which is a celebratory dessert that invites pure pleasure.

As always, don’t hesitate to pipe in with any questions or comments. I love hearing from you. I’ll be back on Sunday, but in the meantime, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo,

Nicki

