A Gentle Pause: Episodes & Recipes to Carry You Through
A few of my favorites to nourish you this week!
Hello my dears,
I know I said I wasn’t popping back in until January—but this felt worth a brief hello. Over the past few days, I’ve found myself returning to a handful of past podcast conversations that feel especially nourishing right now. The kind you can listen to while traveling, cooking, walking, or resting—episodes that steady the nervous system, root us into our bodies, and gently remind us of what matters.
Below are a few I keep coming back to, along with some of my most-loved recipes from this past year—the ones that felt grounding, comforting, and deeply satisfying to make and eat.
Take what you need. Leave the rest. Let this be a soft companion in the days ahead!
Happy New Year!
With so much love,
Nicki
Grounding Podcast Episodes
What Is Spirituality (and What does It Have to Do with Feeding Ourselves) with Jasmine Nnenna: Substack | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
How to Build Trust in the Kitchen and Become a More Intuitive Cook with Julia Turshen: Substack | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Embodiment, Power, and the Radical Nourishment of Early Supper Clubs with Meggan Watterson: Substack | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Food as Connection + Cooking Winter Vegetables with with Hetty Lui McKinnon: Substack | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
The Truth About Our Bodies with Dr. Hillary McBride: Substack | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Permission to Rest with Ashley Neese: Substack | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
The History of the Patriarchy and the Fallacy of Gluttony with Elise Loehnen: Substack | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Finding Grounding Within Our Bodies: Somatic Tools for Navigating the Season Ahead with Abigail Rose Clarke: Substack | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Recipes
Some of my (and your!) most loved recipes from 2025.
Get the full archive of over 140 recipes (all of which are naturally gluten-free!) in the recipe index.