Foolproof Pie Dough (Gluten-Free & Regular) — MASTERING PIE MAKING SERIES

Hello loves,

Today we’re diving into my very favorite part of pie making—the dough.

Making pie dough is far easier than you might think. With a bit of practice, it comes together in minutes and becomes one of those beautiful back-pocket skills—something you can pull out whenever inspiration strikes (for me, that’s usually when the first ripe fruits of the season appear at the farmers’ market).

This version has an incredible buttery flavor with a shatteringly crisp, flaky texture—the kind of crust that makes people sigh after the first bite (and if you’re making the gluten-free version, nobody will know).

If you missed them, you can catch the first two lessons here (the whole series will live permanently on the Pie Class page):

A few key tips before you begin:

1. Keep everything cold

Temperature is one of the most important elements in pie dough. Cold butter is essential—those little pieces of butter create steam as the pie bakes, which forms those irresistible flaky layers.

If the butter gets too warm, it can seep out of the crust when baking, resulting in a tougher, less tender crust. If at any point your dough feels soft or sticky, simply pop it into the fridge for a few minutes.

2. Choose your butter (but don’t stress about it)

European-style butters (like Kerrygold or Plugrá) have a higher butterfat content, which means better flavor and a dough that’s easier to work with (less crumbling, less stress).

That said, regular butter works too, so use what you have; just keep it cold.

3. Don’t overwork the dough

This is the secret to that tender, flaky texture. The dough should look a bit floury and shaggy before you bring it together—that’s exactly what you want.

Overworking the dough will develop the gluten (or toughen the structure in gluten-free versions), leading to a crust that’s more dense than delicate.

4. Try the “fraisage” technique

One of my favorite techniques is called fraisage—you’ll see it in the video. Using the heel of your hand, you gently smear portions of the dough across a sheet of parchment.

It might feel a little rustic (and honestly, a little playful), but it’s incredibly effective. This process helps bring the dough together while creating thin layers of butter throughout, resulting in an even flakier crust.

Watch the full video above for two methods:

How to make pie dough in a food processor (quick and easy)

How to make it completely by hand (no special equipment needed)

Once you’ve made it a time or two, you’ll start to feel it—the texture, the rhythm and the ease. That’s when it becomes not just a recipe but a practice.

You can download the dough recipe here, and I’ve included a text version at the bottom of the page:

Foolproof Pie Dough (gf Or Regular) 636KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or chat—I’m here for you!

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This module is free for all subscribers, but the remaining modules will be available to paid subscribers. The spring discount has been extended through the end of the month—you can take 30% off an annual subscription if you’d like to join us for the full series.

Tomorrow, I’ll show you how to roll out your dough into a smooth, even round without sticking or stress. I’ll see you there.

With love,

Nicki

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Foolproof Pie Dough

This foolproof pie dough can be made with regular all-purpose flour, or it can be made gluten-free with homemade or store-bought gluten free flour. If using store-bought gluten-free flour, use Cup4Cup brand. I’ve tested almost every single GF flour brand, and Cup4Cup is by far the best for dough—it rolls out and transfers easily, and it tastes just like a classic crust (see the Tips below). The result is a buttery, flaky crust that works wonderfully in pies, galettes and tarts. For the best results, use a good quality European-style butter, and make sure it’s cold before adding it to the flour. The food processor makes quick work of combining the ingredients, but you can make the dough by hand as well. Either way, don’t over-process the dough. It will still look a bit floury but should stick together when you press it between your fingers. Trust your hands, and enjoy the feel of the dough as you work it gently.

Intention: I will connect to my hands and sense of touch.

Makes: 2 (9-inch pie) crusts (or 1 double crust pie) | Prep time: 10 minutes

2 ½ cups (326g / 11.5oz) homemade or store-bought gluten-free flour (see Tips), OR 2 ½ cups (319g / 11.25oz) regular all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

2 sticks (8 ounces) cold unsalted butter (preferably a European style butter, see Tips), cut into ½-inch dice

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1/3 - 1/2 cup cold water

Using a Food Processor

Put the flour, sugar and salt in a food processor, and pulse to combine. Sprinkle the cold butter over the flour in the food processor. Pulse until the mixture looks crumbly with larger, pea-sized chunks of butter (those chunks of butter equal a flaky crust!). Drizzle the apple cider vinegar over top.

Turn the machine on and immediately start drizzling cold water through the feed tube. Stop the machine once the mixture starts to come together and looks shaggy. Give the dough a pinch—if it sticks together, it’s ready to go. If not, turn the machine on again and drizzle in a bit more water. You might not need all of the water—you’re looking for a shaggy, slightly floury dough, not a cohesive ball.

Using Your Hands

If you’re using your hands, whisk together the flour, sugar and salt in a large bowl, then sprinkle the cold butter over top. Use your fingers or a pastry cutter to smear the dough into the flour, working until the mixture is well combined and crumbly with larger pea-sized chunks of butter.

Drizzle the apple cider vinegar over top, followed by about three-fourths of the water. Stir the water into the flour mixture using a fork, adding more water as needed until the dough looks shaggy but holds together when pinched (it might still look floury, and that’s okay).

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and shape it into a ball. Divide the dough into 2 equal pieces and form each into a flat disk. Wrap the disks in plastic wrap and refrigerate them for at least 30 minutes or for up to 2 days. Do Ahead: The wrapped disks can be frozen in a zip-top freezer bag or airtight container for up to 3 months. Thaw the dough in the refrigerator overnight before using.

If the dough has been in the fridge for several hours, let it sit at room temperature until slightly softened, about 10-20 minutes. Roll it out on a lightly floured piece of parchment paper. If the dough immediately starts to crack once you start rolling, it’s too cold—give it a few more minutes to warm up. If the edges crack as you roll (which they probably will, so no fear!) simply patch them as needed.

Do Ahead: The pie dough can be refrigerated for up to 2 days or frozen for up to 3 months.

Tips: