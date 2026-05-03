In today’s post I’m sharing two asparagus recipes (that can be riffed endlessly), a reflection on how putting vegetables first can ease the burden of menu planning, an (unintentional) menu plan for the week, and my Substack Live replay with Giulia Scarpaleggia.

Photograph © Tommaso Galli from Vegetables the Italian Way: Turning Simple and Fresh into Extraordinary. © 2026 Giulia Scarpaleggia.

Hello my dears,

In Giulia Scarpaleggia’s new book, Vegetables the Italian Way, she writes:

Italian home cooking is less about following recipes to the letter and more about cooking with what’s available: what’s in season, what looks good at the market, or what’s ripe in the garden. That’s where the magic happens.

Last week on Substack Live, Giulia and I did a recipe swap—she cooked the Miso-Maple Glazed Asparagus from my book, and I made the Asparagus Salad with Anchovy Dressing from hers. Both recipes use simple techniques to build big flavor, and both are meant to be riffed on: in my book I include variations with turnips and carrots, and Giulia’s anchovy dressing can just as easily go with puntarelle, endive, or spring peas and favas. They’re less about measuring ingredients to the gram and more about celebrating asparagus now, during this sweet window when it’s at its best. Both recipes are included at the bottom of this post, and you can watch them come together in the replay video below.

We also talked about the joy—and practicality—of tuning into the seasons, the power of simple kitchen rituals, how to get out of a cooking rut, and Giulia’s new passion for foraging. (Speaking of foraging: don’t miss this week’s podcast episode with Melina Hammer, who shares an easy and genuinely approachable way to start foraging right in your own backyard.)

One thing Giulia said has really stayed with me. When she’s figuring out what to make for dinner (that age-old question that plagues all of us, even recipe developers) she always starts with the vegetable. She looks at what she has on hand or what’s growing in her garden, then builds the meal from there, even if the vegetable ends up as a side dish or a supporting player.

For me, this was a simple but quietly profound shift. So often I approach meal planning from a “main course first” perspective, thinking first about the meal centerpiece or protein. But that can feel overwhelming (where do I start?), or just plain boring (ugh, chicken again). Starting with the vegetable narrows the focus. When you anchor your planning in what’s in season, the playing field gets smaller, and the decisions get easier.

Right now in the Northern Hemisphere, we’re in the season of asparagus, artichokes, peas, radishes, baby greens, and wild mushrooms. What can you make that starts with one of those?

Ideas are already spilling into my head:

(I think I just planned my menu for the week!)

Lamb Flatbread Pizzas, Crispy Lamb & Rice, Brothy Beans & Greens, Spring Pasta Salad

Going vegetable-first is also a strategic way to reduce waste. Produce has a clock on it—meat can always go in the freezer, but that head of cauliflower won’t wait forever. Starting there ensures you use what you have. And it opens up possibilities: maybe the cauliflower becomes the main course (like in these mole tacos or in this sesame cauliflower), or maybe it gets roasted and served alongside simple fish with tarragon aioli.

And, when we start with the vegetable, we give it more care. We’re more likely to savor the experience of it, rather than treating it as an afterthought.

This week, let’s start with the vegetable, and see where it takes us. Here are some of my favorite vegetable-forward cookbooks in case you’re looking for some inspiration.

What spring vegetables are you most excited about this year?

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The salad I made during the live with Giulia.

Pie season

Speaking of starting with what’s in season—rhubarb is making her first appearance at my market, and berries and stone fruits won’t be far behind. Which means it’s the perfect time to start thinking about pie. If you want to master a flaky, gluten-free-friendly crust and build pie-making confidence, my Mastering Pie Making Series is now available right here on Substack.

Below you’ll find both asparagus recipes—Giulia’s fresh, crunchy salad and my sticky, seared side dish. As always, don’t hesitate to pipe in if you have any questions or comments (I truly love hearing from you). Wishing you a wonderful week, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

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xo, Nicki

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Asparagus Salad

This salad is crunchy and juicy, with a tender snap (use fresh, slender spears, as Giulia recommends). The bitterness of the asparagus is uplifted by sharp vinegar, tamed by extra virgin olive oil, with a garlicky finish. I ended up shaving a mess of parmesan over the top of the bowl and polishing it off with a hunk of baguette for lunch. For another take on asparagus in salad form, try this Asparagus & Pickled Raisin Spoon Salad. Both would be delicious spooned over a simple piece of white fish or seared chicken, or piled onto whipped ricotta crostini.

Seared Asparagus

This is the dish that got my kids to eat asparagus. Maple syrup and umami-rich miso paste combine into a simple glaze that thickly coats sautéed asparagus, and a knob of butter at the end creates a luscious sauce that enrobes every spear, softening their slight bitterness. A final spritz of lime brightens everything up. You can use the same technique for carrots or turnips (or any other hardy veg, such as radishes or sugar snap peas).



