Free Form Galette — MASTERING PIE MAKING SERIES

This rustic, free-form galette features a flaky, crisp crust, juicy seasonal fruit, and a sweet almond filling that takes it over the top.

Hello loves,

Welcome to Module 2 of our Mastering Pie Making Series. Now that we’ve mastered pie dough, it’s time to make some pie—and what better day to do it than today, my birthday?!

I actually made the double crust blueberry pie—coming next week in module 4—on Sunday for an early birthday dinner (glimpse the menu here). Blueberry pie lives in a little compartment of my heart called love, probably because it reminds me of my mom and childhood and birthdays past (always eaten with a giant scoop of vanilla ice cream, slumping into the warm berries). That said, today’s free-form galette can also be made with blueberries, and it’s even easier than a double crust pie—but just as delicious.

The galette is truly a stunner, featuring an easy almond filling which provides a subtly sweet counterpoint to juicy peaches, pears, or blueberries (your pick!) over a crisp, crackly crust. The filling also gives the galette structure—these are slices you can pick up and eat out of hand. However, you can omit the almond filling if you prefer, and I’ve also included links to other galette variations if you want to mix it up.

Here’s what we’ve covered so far (get the whole series here):

My intention for this module

I invite you to let go of any attachment to perfectionism. Instead, invite ease, playfulness, and creativity.

Below I’ve included recipe tips, a printable recipe PDF, and links to other galette variations.

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Recipe Tips: