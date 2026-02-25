From Chore to Choice: Reclaiming Joy in the Kitchen

Hello my dears,

Thank you to all of you who joined my live conversation with Ellie Krieger today! We talked about how to transform cooking from a chore or burden into an opportunity for real nourishment and pleasure.

Ellie and I shared the tools and rituals we use to open the door to more ease and joy in the kitchen—and how that shift so often begins with perspective (and, in the case of Ellie, putting on some reggae music).

We explored how setting intentions can help catalyze that change, and we dove into my new book, Mind, Body, Spirit, Food. Ellie recently shared my Socca Flatbread Pizza recipe in her Washington Post column (linked below), and I’ve also included the other recipes we mentioned in our conversation—my chickpea waffles, my favorite chocolate pudding (here’s Ellie’s version!), and a pie and vegan tart that build from it.

The video begins with us chatting about what we had for lunch—these are the gluten-free cassava flour burrito shells I mentioned!

Scroll down for the links, and please pipe in with any questions or reflections. I’d love to hear from you.

Mind, Body, Spirit, Food is available at bookstores nationwide (including my beloved local bookstore, Split Rock Books!), as well as on Bookshop, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.

Recipes mentioned in the live:

Socca Flatbread Pizza from Mind, Body, Spirit, Food, by Nicki Sizemore. Photo Credit: Rikki Snyder

Wishing you a wonderful week, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

