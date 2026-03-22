Hello my dears,

Spring is officially here (in the Northern hemisphere). Can you feel it? Maybe... Or, maybe not.

When you receive this I’ll be in Santa Barbara, CA, where temperatures are expected to be in the seventies and sunny (join me tomorrow, March 23rd, at Godmother’s Book Store!). But back home in the Hudson Valley of NY, temperatures are still puffer-coat-blustery in the 40’s. But no matter where you live or what the weather has in store for you this week, spring can also be a mindset.

Earlier this week I went live with Steve Sabicer, where we shared the rituals, practices, and foods that help us transition into spring. We each made one of our favorite breakfast recipes—I showed how to make my craggy granola clusters, while Steve demonstrated the techniques behind a classic French omelet. It was a joyful reminder that small kitchen rituals can be their own kind of seasonal reset (you can watch the replay below).

The granola clusters I made in this week's live class - get the recipe below.

In my new book there’s a chapter called Awaken. It features breakfasts, snacks and starters. The chapter intro goes like this:

To awaken is to come into consciousness. It’s an igniting of our focus and intention, shifting from a state of sleep, rest, or stasis into a state of presence. This can happen after a period of sleep, but it can also happen in smaller ways throughout the day. We awaken our palates whenever we eat something with our full attention, tasting the interplay of sweet, salty, sour, pungent, and bitter. We awaken our bodies when we nibble on a nourishing snack, replenishing our energy. We can even awaken something deeper within us when we feed ourselves with intention and care…

Every moment is an opportunity to awaken, to start anew, or at least to reach our faces towards the sun, imagining warmth and growth, even if the soil is frozen solid underfoot.

This is the season of awakening. Eventually the soil will thaw, the seeds will germinate, and tender green sprouts will wiggle their way from the darkness underground toward the light. It’s an invitation for us to follow suit—to emerge from winter’s darkness, wiggling out of warm blankets and cozy slippers to re-enter the world.

To awaken.

It sounds so simple, doesn’t it? But awakening isn’t always easy. There’s a tension in the earth right now—a quiet friction between the cold soil and the new life pressing its way to the surface (something I explore more in this post). And we feel that, too.

But awakening doesn’t have to be grand. We can practice it in the smallest, simplest ways. Maybe, with breakfast.

This week I’m sharing my favorite breakfast and brunch recipes—dishes that invite awakening in the practical sense that they’re usually eaten first thing in the day (although they’re also fabulous for dinner). However, preparing them can become a practice of awakening on a deeper level. With a bit of intention, cooking can shift us from an unconscious state—habitual, on auto-pilot—into presence. And it’s in presence where we find life.

As Tamar Adler put it in our podcast conversation this week:

…Once I was standing and holding perishable, edible matter in my hands and starting to smell something, and starting to feel something, I would feel happy. I would not feel completely happy, but I would feel alive. I would be smelling something. And when you’re smelling something you’re not thinking, I’m so tired, I’m so tired, I’m so tired. You’re thinking, oh, this smells very green.

I hope the dishes below bring you to life. Let them drop you into your senses—into your body, into this very moment—and into the beauty, even delight, that becomes visible when we’re present enough to notice it.

If you enjoy today’s newsletter, could you take a second to tap the ❤️ button in the top left or bottom left of this newsletter? It lets me know you’re here and helps spread the love. Thank you!

The Seasonal Table Class Replay

This Week’s Podcast Episode

Spring Breakfasts and Brunches

These are my very favorite breakfasts and brunches for spring holidays, weekends, and even weekdays (nearly all of them can be made ahead and tucked into the freezer). They’re all gluten-free friendly, as always (though you’d never know it). A few of the archived recipes are reserved for paid subscribers—if you’d like to unlock the full archive and gain access to other fun perks, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you so much for supporting this work. ❤️

NIBBLES

Granola Clusters, Grain-Free Granola, Breakfast Cookies

MAINS

Vegetable Strata, Strawberry Oat Waffles. Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

MUFFINS & SCONES

Carrot Sunshine Muffins, Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins, Blueberry Almond Scones

BRUNCH CAKES

(Every brunch needs a cake!)

Strawberry Honey Tea Cake, Strawberry Ricotta Cake, Upside Down Banana Skillet Cake

Get the full archive of over 150 recipes (all of which are naturally gluten-free)—including breakfasts, main dishes, sides, desserts, and more—in the recipe index.

Wishing you a wonderful week, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

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