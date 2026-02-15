Naturally allergen-friendly and sugar-free adaptable, these protein bites are a grounding snack that nourishes without spiking. They come together in minutes and are designed to flex with you.

Hello my dears,

I’m writing this a week and a half before you’ll receive it, just as I’m about to head out for book tour stops in Seattle and California, followed by a visit to Arizona to see my parents. I’m sure we’ll have plenty to catch up on once I’m settled again, but for now I’m diving straight into today’s recipe—one I’ve already packed to bring with me to the airport tomorrow.

I have never been a “protein ball” kind of person. Probably because my nature is to turn away from anything that smells of fad. It’s not always a positive attribute, this distrust of the popular. It’s caused me to come late (or not at all) to plenty of truly excellent albums, books, films and ingredients. Even recipes. For years I’ve been seeing people make “snack balls” or “power balls” on social media that are promised to fill you with a halo of positive nutrients. Forget it.

But when I found myself deep in the flares of a histamine response—which I’ve been navigating for the past six months due to mast cell hypersensitivity (I talk about it here)—everything shifted. I was hungry, but unable to reach for my usual afternoon snack of dark chocolate smothered with peanut butter (or chocolate-covered almonds, or really anything with chocolate). And somehow, in that moment, the idea of making snack balls dropped into my brain.

And here we are.

The building blocks

These bites (which just feels better than saying balls) are made with histamine-friendly sunflower seed butter, though you can swap in any nut butter you like—just make sure it’s smooth and creamy. They’re bound with hemp protein powder because, if we’re going to go there, let’s go there. I like hemp protein powder since it’s made from just one ingredient: ground hemp seeds. A bit of oat (or almond) flour helps the bites hold their shape, vanilla paste lends a gentle sweetness and depth, and toasted rice cereal plus hemp hearts add crunch. You can sweeten them with monk fruit (for a sugar-free option) or with coconut sugar, maple sugar, or regular sugar.

Admittedly, this is one of the lesser attractive recipes I’ve shared here (they’re a rather unfortunate shade of brown 😂), but they’re also one of the most useful. The bites have become a staple in my kitchen. I love them in the morning with tea. I love them before a workout. I love them as a sweet pause in the afternoon when my energy flags. They’re not flashy, and they don’t masquerade as dessert—they’re a grounding snack that offers steadiness.

That said, because I love you and recognize that you might not be navigating a histamine response, you can absolutely dunk the bites in melted chocolate for a sexier snack. The chocolate forms a sweet shell, beautifully balanced by the creamy, crunchy interior.

Make them in whatever way pleases you most. I hope they bring you a sense of grounding and support in the week ahead! 💛

A few book tour highlights

Thank you to Aran Goyoaga and Georgia Freedman for leading such nourishing conversations at Book Larder and Omnivore Books, and to Google and New West Knives for hosting me!

I just had to pipe in from my hotel room on Friday to extend a heartfelt thank you to those of you I met this week in Seattle, San Francisco, and St. Helena. I know I’ve said it before, but you truly are amazing (I only wish I had more photos!). There is real magic created when we get to gather in person, and these interactions have nourished me in profound ways.

Next Friday I’ll be at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe, AZ, and I’m heading to LA and Santa Barbara in March — more on those events soon!

In other news, Sarah Copeland featured my Granola Clusters recipe from Mind, Body, Spirit, Food in her beautiful newsletter this week! You can get the recipe here. 💛

Photo Credit Rikky Synder, from Mind, Body, Spirit, Food

Mind, Body, Spirit, Food is available at bookstores nationwide (including my beloved local bookstore, Split Rock Books!), as well as on Bookshop, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.

The recipe

Wishing you a wonderful week, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

No-Cook Hemp–Sunflower Protein Bites (Vegan, Nut-Free)

These are less about sweetness and more about steadiness—a protein-rich snack that nourishes without spiking or shouting. They come together in minutes (no stove, no oven—just a bowl and your hands, unless you go for the chocolate version). Naturally allergen-friendly and sugar-free adaptable, they’re designed to flex with you. I use sunflower seed butter here, but any creamy nut butter will work. Hemp protein powder (simply ground hemp seeds) and hemp hearts bring a generous protein boost, while puffed rice adds light crunch. You can coat them either in hemp hearts or dunk them in melted chocolate (or do a bit of both). Enjoy the bites as a snack, pre-workout fuel, or anytime you’re craving something grounding—they’re an invitation to pause and breathe.

Intention: I will pause and breathe.

Makes: 12 bites

1/2 cup (120g) unsweetened sunflower seed butter (or any smooth nut butter of your choice)

1/4 cup (30g) hemp protein powder

1/4 cup (25g) oat flour or almond flour

1–2 tablespoons sweetener of choice (see the tips)

1 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract

1/3 cup (12g) puffed rice cereal

2 tablespoons hemp hearts

Coating

3 tablespoons hemp hearts, or

1 cup (170g) bittersweet chocolate chips or chopped chocolate, melted

In a medium bowl, stir together the sunflower seed butter, hemp protein powder, oat or almond flour, sweetener and vanilla. Stir with a rubber spatula until evenly combined—it will be quite thick and look kind of dry (and a rather unfortunate shade of brown, lol). Add the puffed rice cereal and 2 tablespoons of hemp hearts. Work them into the dough, starting with a spatula then switching to your hands (gently fold the cereal and seeds into the dough).

Roll the dough into 1-inch(ish) bowls—as you roll, press more of the cereal and seeds from the bottom of the bowl into the balls.

Toss the balls in the hemp hearts to coat or dip them in melted chocolate. Refrigerate the bites for at least 15 minutes to firm up.

Storage: Store the protein bites in the refrigerator—they can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks or longer.

Recipe tips