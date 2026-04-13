How to Roll Out Pie Dough — MASTERING PIE MAKING SERIES

Hello loves,

In this series, we’re mastering pie making—whether you’re baking gluten-free or with regular flour. If you missed the first modules, you can catch up here (and see the whole series here):

Today, we’re moving into the next step: rolling out your pie dough.

This is often the part that can feel the most intimidating—but I promise, with a few simple techniques (and a bit of practice), it becomes not only manageable, but also satisfying. There’s something grounding about the rhythm of the rolling pin, the feel of the dough softening under your hands, and watching it transform into a smooth round.

But that being said, remember that we’re not aiming for perfection. If your dough cracks, simply patch it back together. If it’s not perfectly symmetrical, don’t stress. In tomorrow’s module we’ll be making a free-form galette, and the shape of your round truly won’t matter.

Today’s class is reserved for paid subscribers, whose support makes this space possible. If you’d like to join us, I’m offering 30% off an annual subscription through the end of the month (my biggest discount of the year!).

Top tips for rolling out pie dough: