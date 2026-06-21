In today's post: what it feels like to upgrade your inner operating system (and why the glitches are part of the process), a DIY ice cream pie that proves perfect isn't the point, my Father's Day menu, summer solstice wishes, and more.

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Hello my loves,

This summer, something has been shifting in me. I've been talking about it a bit over the past couple of weeks—it started before Ireland (though Ireland is where I first named it). It’s a feeling that, instead of continuing on the path of my life like I always have, it's time to veer left. Not to go off path altogether. Just that, a slightly new direction is calling.

What it’s felt like, most of all, is a system upgrade.

As I’ve mentioned, I’ve been studying and practicing Reiki—so far, just with family, but with an openness to where it leads. I’ve been connecting with my spiritual self in a way that feels deeper and more real than it ever has. And my purpose, while it hasn’t changed exactly, has a different cadence to it. A different color. Which means the operating system I’d been running on has to change, too.

And then came this weekend—Father's Day weekend. My parents are visiting, and last week I decided to make my ice cream pie ahead of time, so it'd be ready to serve tonight—it's one of James and my dad's favorite desserts. Simple.

Except it wasn’t. Because my old programming took over almost immediately. If I’m going to make it, I should change something so it feels new and flashy. And photograph it. And video it. And test it, and retest it. I spent most of the day reworking the pie, confident enough in the outcome that I photographed it along the way. There was no intention, just a veneer of perfectionism. And at the end, after all the freezing and layering, all that work driven not from my heart but from my head, it was a visual disaster. Completely, totally, a flop.

So I made a new grocery list with a plan to go back to the store the next day and start over. But without my realizing it, a dark cloud had settled over me. It wouldn’t lift, all day. To the point when my eleven-year-old asked later that afternoon if she could get a new swimsuit for summer (which she desperately needs), I had to stop myself from screaming no, just because I was in a bad mood.

Even when I tried to upload the photos to my computer, they wouldn’t load, for no reason (oh, universe). I wanted to throw something at a wall. I think I actually said this out loud.

That night, I went up to my room early, still heavy, and sat with it. I reluctantly pulled out my journal (why is there always that twinge of resistance?). And what came through was clear: You just reverted to the old programming. But you have a new system now. And this heaviness you’re feeling—this is the mismatch.

Before I could be hard on myself, what I felt was something like a congratulations. Because I needed to go back there. I needed to feel how heavy and incoherent the old way felt in contrast to the new one. Not that one is better or worse necessarily—it’s just that I’ve stepped into a different way of being, one that feels more embodied, intentional and free. And the old way doesn’t fit the same anymore.

What I’m sharing today is the original ice cream pie—exactly as it’s always been, untinkered with, unchanged. It’s a recipe that invites freedom, which is a theme we’ve been exploring here this season, and the intention behind this week’s podcast episode (my favorite intention episode to date).

You can use graham crackers or any crunchy cookies for the crust (I’ve used everything from regular gluten-free graham crackers, to Tate’s double chocolate cookies, to Simple Mills Chocolate Sweet Thins, to gingersnaps). For the filling, you get to choose any ice cream flavors you like. It gets capped with a salty-sweet fudge topping that stays soft straight from the freezer. It’s been a family favorite for years, and it never needed fixing.

As we go through upgrades in our lives, I think we’re often tested this way. Will we have the courage—and it does take courage—to keep moving in the new operating system, even when it feels unfamiliar and ungrounding? Or will we slip back into what’s safe?

My mind held on to that flopped pie for a long time. It was only before bed with my journal that I realized I needed to let it go. But when I did, that was the freedom.

Invitation this week

This week, I’m wondering: where are you operating from? And if something feels particularly dense or heavy right now in your life, is it asking to be released or transmuted? Upgraded?

If you too have had a system upgrade (or perhaps are being called towards one) but find yourself in the oh-so-human experience of slipping back into an old operating system, here are some things that might help:

Acknowledge : Simply getting present to the fact that you've slipped into an old pattern can be powerful—and is often the first key to freedom.

Love : When we do slip into old patterns or ways of doing things (which we will, because it’s part of the process) it can bring a sense of heaviness, frustration or even shame. This is normal, but it does us no good. Meet yourself with compassion and love—celebrate the fact that you’re paying attention.

Release: It’s not always easy to let go of habits or ways of being, and it’s okay to move slowly. Little shifts add up. In this week's podcast episode, I call these micro-moments of remembering, because here's what I know: you've already shifted, my love. It's just a matter of remembering—your true self, your sovereignty. Breathe into those glimmers of freedom, even if they look as mundane as letting go of a flopped pie.

Acknowledge (mind) > Love (heart) > Release (spirit)

The recipe

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The pie recipe is at the link below. It’s a crowd pleaser, a make-ahead dream (you can make it a week or more ahead), and it never fails to illicit giggles.

GET THE RECIPE

Tonight I’m serving the flopped pie I made last week, filled with vanilla and chocolate peanut butter ice cream. It’s been tucked in the freezer, but I pulled out a slice for James to try early. He ate it standing up, moaning with delight. The appearance? He couldn't have cared less.

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Also on the menu tonight

This is James’s Father’s Day dinner menu of choice. It’s a family favorite and would be perfect for the Fourth of July and other summer celebrations.

More summer cooking inspiration…

I compiled all my favorite summer recipes into one place—a quick reference whenever you need some summer meal inspiration. Also, for another tried-and-true ice cream favorite, check out these Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches (grain-free & vegan option), which I made last weekend for friends (always so fun). And finally, Betty Williams put together a June dinner party menu (with a playlist!) featuring some of my go-to’s, which you can check out here.

And even more… live summer classes!

I’m so excited to announce a 3-part online cooking series with Kripalu this summer. Join me live in my kitchen for seasonal recipes and practices to nourish mind, body, and spirit. Can’t make it live? Each class is available as a replay at your convenience.

Register here

Happy solstice

Happy Solstice! Today is the longest day of the year—a wonderful time to look back over the past six months, revisit any intentions you set in the New Year, and see what might need tweaking or upgrading. It’s also a lovely moment to set intentions for the summer ahead, or invite in new rituals and traditions.

You can hear about some of my own summer rituals—which seem to most often involve celebrating simple occasions with special meals—in this Substack Live with Steve Sabicer, where I also showed how to make my whipped labneh dip.

If you have thoughts about today’s post or questions about anything, please let me know in the comments (I truly love hearing from you). Also, don’t forget to click the heart and let me know you’re here. ❤️

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Wishing you a beautiful solstice and a wonderful week ahead. Remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

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