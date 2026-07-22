I Will Trust Myself (an inner voice meditation)

Hello my loves,

Today I’m offering something a bit different. This summer in the cook-free series we’re exploring intuition, and intuition doesn’t live in your head. It lives in your body, your gut, that quiet space in your chest that knows things before your mind catches up.

So today I’m sharing a quick meditation to help you root down, out of your thoughts and into the quiet space of your heart, to ask the question: what do I need to know right now? It’s how I start every morning, and it’s a good one to return to before you cook, before a hard conversation, or any time you need to hear your own inner wisdom underneath all the noise.

You can listen sitting, standing, lying down, or even walking. It’s helpful to have a journal or pen and paper at hand, but all you really need is a bit of quiet.

You can revisit the meditation as often as you’d like right here or on the podcast.

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Let me know if you give it a listen. If it resonates, please support this work by liking, sharing, or becoming a paid subscriber if you’re able. Your support makes all this work possible! ❤️

Sending you loads of hugs, and remember to nourish yourself with intention and love.

xo, Nicki

p.s. Don’t miss week’s COOK FREE recipe (Tamari-Ginger Grilled Chicken Sandwiches), which is a delicious place to start honing your intuition.

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