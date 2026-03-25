Hello my dears,

This week’s intention was sparked by my recent podcast conversation with Tamar Adler, who has such a beautiful way of seeing the kitchen (and life) through the lens of curiosity, connection and care. The intention is: I will make this moment sacred.

It might sound lofty—even a little out of reach—but stay with me.

It got me thinking about what sacred actually feels like, not as an idea, but in the body. For me, it feels like a dropping in—a connection to something beneath the surface. Something true, reverent, and spacious.

But here’s the real story.

I set this intention before making lunch the day I recorded this episode—a simple, cobbled-together bowl from leftovers: quinoa from the freezer, vegetable odds and ends, herbs, seeds, nuts, and a quick coconut yogurt sauce with curry powder and lime. I started cooking, sat down to eat… and completely forgot the intention.

It wasn’t until I had just three bites left—after glancing out the window and noticing the sunlight slanting through the still bare trees—that I remembered. And in that instant my body filled with a wave of gratitude. For the food. For the moment. For the simple act of feeding myself.

And I realized: this is the practice.

It’s not about getting it right. It’s about remembering—again and again—in small, fleeting moments.

In this week’s episode, I share how these “micro moments” can shift your entire day—and how even the most ordinary acts (cooking, doing the dishes, standing in line) can become something deeper, more meaningful… even sacred.

Listen to the full episode to explore this intention with me—and maybe try it for yourself this week. I’d love to hear what you think!

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Until next time, remember to nourish yourself with intention and love—and find a few sacred moments along the way.

xo,

Nicki

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