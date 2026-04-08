Hello my dears,

Welcome to this week’s intention episode. Lately, I’ve been feeling that unmistakable shift into spring—the energy of movement and ideas stirring. After a few days away with family, I found myself sitting on a delayed flight, finally in stillness, and suddenly inspiration started pouring in. Ideas for the garden, the house, this community—so much possibility.

And just as quickly, that familiar feeling crept in: I just want it to be all done already.

It started to feel overwhelming—that pull to get to the finish line as quickly as possible. Maybe you’re feeling it too?

But here’s what I had to remind myself, and what I’m inviting you into this week: we move one step at a time.

The Wisdom of a Seed

We’re getting our garden ready right now, planting seeds for the season ahead. The earth always offers so much wisdom. Because we don’t plant seeds and immediately see full-grown leaves. There’s a process: the seed softens, it germinates, tiny sprouts emerge, and growth unfolds slowly, day by day. And somehow, that’s the magic of it. In our garden, those first little green shoots never stop feeling miraculous. And when the harvest finally comes it tastes better because we’ve been part of the journey. What if our ideas, our work, and our lives are the same?

The Intention: One Step at a Time

This is a season of activation—yes. But we don’t need to rush to the finish line. In today’s episode, I’m sharing how I’m practicing this in real time—especially in the kitchen, where moving step by step often asks for a bit of surrender, but brings a deeper sense of ease and joy to the process.

Below, you’ll find the spring menu I shared in the episode, and how I broke it down into simple steps to make it doable, even on a full workday.

I’d love to hear from you. What are you moving through, step-by-step this week?

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Wishing you a wonderful week, my friends. Remember to move step-by-step, nourishing yourself with intention and love. ❤️

xo,

Nicki

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Spring Entertaining Menu

Tuscan White Bean Dip; Reverse Marinated Flank Steak (Photo credit Rikki Snyder); Grilled Potatoes; One Bowl Salad (Photo Credit Rikki Snyder)