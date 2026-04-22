Hello my loves,

Today’s intention is a curious one… (sorry, I couldn’t help myself): I will get curious.

In the last intention episode we explored the idea of moving one step at a time as an antidote to this season of growth. I’ve had to return to it often over the last two weeks, both in the kitchen and out. Today’s intention feels like an outgrowth of that. It came through firmly one morning, like the sure thud of my chef’s knife. It’s not I will invite curiosity or try to be curious, but I will get curious.

Why curiosity matters

When we get curious, we step out of our automatic, habitual patterns (which can start to bind us if we’re not careful), and we open up to new possibilities and flavors. Even better, curiosity reconnects us to our sense of wonder, which is the doorway to awe and delight.

As I was recording this I kept picturing myself in a tan safari outfit (complete with satchel and binoculars). It sounds weird, but our imaginations can help us tap into the frequency of curiosity—getting out of the rational mind for something more adventurous and playful.

A much cuter safari outfit than I was imagining

In the kitchen

I share how this intention is helping me begin a new work project from a place of levity instead of control. I also offer tips for tapping into curiosity in the kitchen. When we approach the kitchen wide-eyed and open, even a little mischievous, we can crack the door open to play and creativity.

This week, let’s practice:

letting things be playful

getting a little mischievous

stepping out of our heads and into our bodies

and releasing the need for a perfect outcome

What are you getting curious about this week—in the kitchen or out?

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Listen

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Wishing you a wonderful week, my friends. Remember to nourish yourself with intention, love, and curiosity. ❤️

xo, Nicki

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Last week’s interview

Last week’s interview with Marije Vogelzang was so fascinating and will shift how you perceive food and feed yourself. Listen here.

More Intention Episodes