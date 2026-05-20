Hello my loves,

There’s a word that keeps showing up for me lately: play.

In this week’s intention episode, I’m reflecting on my recent retreat in Ireland, the heaviness so many of us are carrying right now, and why playfulness might be one of the most important tools we have for reconnecting to ourselves.

This conversation is an invitation to lighten up—not by ignoring reality, but by creating space for joy, creativity, and possibility.

In this episode, we explore:

Why play can help us step out of collective overwhelm

The connection between joy, creativity, and personal power

How the kitchen can become a space for curiosity and freedom

Letting go of perfection and “the prescription”

Simple ways to invite more lightness into daily life (including with cookies)

If you’ve been feeling serious, heavy, or stuck in your habitual routines, I hope this episode feels like a warm exhale. Let’s play!

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Get the almond flour cookie recipe mentioned in today’s show in my book, Mind, Body, Spirit, Food.

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With love,

Nicki

Recipe Index | Website | Instagram | More Recipes | Cookbooks

Last week’s interview

Last week’s interview with Samantha Rigoli, RD will shift how you think about perimenopause—and leave you with applicable tips for navigating the season with more joy and less stress.

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