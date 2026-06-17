Tapping Into Freedom

Hello my loves,

The season seven finale is here, and this one made me teary-eyed. Before we dive in, thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here, for helping me to create this container where I can bare my heart. And, to feel free.

Today’s intention is just that: I will feel free. It might sound simple or even a little naïve—freedom, when there are social structures, obligations, schedules, families, meals to make, and a whole world of things that feel non-negotiable. But here’s what I keep coming back to, and what my teacher keeps asking me:

Is that true?

Because underneath all of it—underneath the noise and the have-to’s and the cage we sometimes build around ourselves without even noticing—we are free. This is a freedom that’s available all the time, and nobody can touch it.

In this season finale solo episode, I’m exploring what freedom actually feels like in the body. Not the Jerry Maguire/Tom Petty version of freedom (although, you know). This is a deeper, quieter, and more powerful kind of freedom. I share a story of my own forgetting, and how tiny, micro-moments of remembering are what matter most.

I also get into:

What real freedom in the kitchen looks like (and why it matters way beyond dinner)

How I caught myself measuring tamari in my own fried rice recipe, and what that moment revealed

A sneak peek at a series I’m cooking up this summer called Cook Free

And why this might be the most important intention yet

This season has been expansive in ways I couldn’t have planned. The guests, conversations, and intentions we’ve held together have fueled me, and I hope they’ve fueled you too.

Season 8 will kick off in the fall, but right now it’s an empty slate—and I mean that as the most exciting thing I can say. Freedom!

Listen

You can listen to today’s episode right here, or, better yet, subscribe to the podcast in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, or You Tube.

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I’d love your support ❤️

This is ad-free, community-funded work. If it means something to you, the best ways to support it are to share this episode, leave a review on your podcast app, or become a paid subscriber. It’s not easy to run a business like this, and I truly couldn’t do it without you. Thank you for all your support!

I’m sending you so much love. Remember to nourish yourself with intention and love. You’re free!

xo, Nicki

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This Season’s Intention Episodes:

Listen to all of season 7, and more, at this link.